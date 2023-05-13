TV shows from all genres have always captivated audiences. However, there are certain TV shows that possess distinctive qualities that set them apart from others. Whether it's because of their unique camera work, storytelling, or concepts, there are shows that have clearly been innovative in their making.

Over the years, there have been certain groundbreaking TV shows that pushed their boundaries and went beyond traditional formats. These shows dared to be different and ended up leaving their mark on the television landscape. Reddit users in this thread had shared TV shows that they believe are very innovative.

10 Fleabag (2016 -2019)

Image via BBC Studios

Starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag follows the life of a woman referred to as Fleabag, as she navigates her personal struggles and relationships in London. As Fleabag grapples with various challenges, she often breaks the fourth wall to her audience to share her thoughts and observations.

RELATED: The 10 Best TV Dramadies of The 2010s (and Where to Stream Them)

Reddit user novus_ludynamed Fleabag as one of the most innovative TV shows ever made. After all, the show has become known for its distinctive storytelling style and breaking the fourth wall. The audience got to connect more with Fleabag as she often addresses the audience with her sharp and dark humor.

9 24 (2001 - 2010)

24 followed the adventures of Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland), a former government agent and counter-terrorist expert. Throughout the show's eight seasons, viewers watched its high-intensity action, complex plotlines, and intricate twists and turns.

Ultimately, 24 was known for its innovative real-time format, where each season took place over the course of a single day, with each episode representing one hour. Reddit user unitedfan6191 says that 24 is an innovative TV show because of the real-time format and how it explored many hot-button topics such as government and world politics.

8 Miami Vice (1984 - 1989)

Image via NBC

A series that was ahead of its time, Miami Vice was a crime drama series that followed the adventures of Sonny Crockett (Don Johnson) and Rico Tubbs (Phillip Michael Thomas), both detectives who combat drug trafficking and other crimes in the city.

RELATED: 9 Essential Performances From Colin Farrell, From 'Total Recall' to 'Miami Vice'

The show was a unique crime-drama as it had a distinct visual style and music. Miami Vice became known for its carefully curated soundtrack which included contemporary music. A Reddit user said that Miami Vice could've been another generic cop show, but instead utilized a contemporary soundtrack and vibrant cinematography, adding that it changed television in many ways.

7 Saturday Night Live (1975 -)

Image via NBC

Saturday Night Live is a sketch comedy and variety show that includes live sketches and musical performances. Since 1975, many celebrities have hosted Saturday Night Live, and many fans have thought about other celebrities they think should host 'SNL' in 2023.

Reddit user spinereader81 said that even though it's not the first sketch show, it incorporated an edgy and adult style that inspired other sketch shows. Saturday Night Live introduced a live sketch comedy format that rotated its ensemble cast, and adapt to current events in real-time. It had entertained audiences for decades and had continued to evolve over the years.

6 Kevin Can F**k Himself (2021 - 2022)

Image via AMC+

Airing from 2021 to 2022, Kevin Can F**k Himself followed the life of Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), and her hidden realities and frustrations of being in a stereotypical sitcom marriage. While her husband Kevin (Eric Petersen) is portrayed as a lovable and clueless husband, it is revealed that Allison has suppressed resentment and desire for something more meaningful in her life.

RELATED: How 'WandaVision' and 'Kevin Can F--- Himself' Changed the Way We See the TV Housewife

The show took a fresh and innovative take on its camera setup, alternating between the traditional sitcom format when focusing on Kevin, and the darker, single-camera drama when focusing on Allison. A Reddit user said that they love the camera switching, and it's an interesting way to tell the story. Another Reddit user royalewithcheesecake added that the 50/50 classic Multicam and single-cam drama is worth the watch.

5 Arrested Development (2003 - 2006, 2013, 2018 - 2019)

Image via Netflix

Following the lives of the Bluth family, Arrested Development had become one of the best cringe comedy series. Viewers watched the misadventures of the Bluth family as they try to navigate their chaotic lives and maintain their extravagant lifestyles. Each character in the show had their own unique quirks and flaws which drew fans into the show.

Arrested Development innovatively utilized a non-linear narrative structure with clever wordplay, running gags, and commentary. Reddit user thaloneliestmonk said that it was an incredibly innovative comedy at that time. They added that since its style has become ubiquitous, it's hard to appreciate how unique it was while it was still airing.

4 Lost (2004 - 2010)

Image via ABC

Airing from 2004 to 2010, Lost has captivated audiences with its complex storylines and intriguing characters. Beginning with the survivors of a plane crash, viewers watched how the survivors navigated their new surroundings, and uncovered many unexplained mysteries along the way.

RELATED: 10 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of the 2000s, According to IMDb

Ultimately, the show was known to have pushed the boundaries of typical storytelling. Lost used flashbacks, flash-forwards, and flash-sideways that added layers of depth and mystery to its storytelling, creating a unique viewing experience for viewers. Reddit user SerDire said that there has yet to be another show that managed to capture and maintain the same level of mystery that Lost did. Many users including speashasha added that the show became very influential and changed television.

3 Twin Peaks (1990 - 1991)

Twin Peaks revolved around investigating a murder by FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan). Almost immediately, Twin Peaks became a groundbreaking television series that combined elements of crime, mystery, and supernatural horror. Even after 30 years, the Twin Peaks pilot is still a TV treasure.

A few Reddit users in this thread named Twin Peaks one of the most innovative TV shows ever made. After all, it had infused many elements of mystery, supernatural, and surrealism, and challenged traditional storytelling conventions.

2 The Good Place (2016 - 2020)

Known for its exploration of philosophical and ethical concepts, The Good Place followed the afterlife journeys of Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason (Manny Jacinto). Throughout the show, viewers watched as they navigated the complexities of the afterlife and the character's own personal growth challenges.

RELATED: 10 Feel Good TV Shows to Watch When You're Feeling Anxious

One Reddit usersays that The Good Place was hugely innovative in the way it dived into ethics and philosophy. They added that the show's premise, characters, and stories were all very creative, well-knit, and high quality.

1 Black Mirror (2011 - )

Image via Channel 4

Being one of the 10 most Emmy-awarded original shows, Black Mirror episodes typically explores the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Each of the episodes is standalone and takes place in the near future or in an alternative reality.

A couple of Reddit users including k0peng named Black Mirror as one of the most innovative TV shows ever made. Even though each episode is standalone, they give viewers a fresh exploration of the consequences of technological advancements, including social media, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality. It's a unique way to provide insightful commentary for viewers.

NEXT: From 'Black Mirror' to 'Attack on Titan': 10 Best Dystopian Shows of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb