The American Film Institute curates lists to celebrate movies that have stood the test of time. AFI's 100 Years...100 Cheers offers a look at the most inspiring films throughout the history of cinema. The list was first revealed in a televised special in 2006.

From a gentle alien to steadfast lawyer, these unforgettable films are driven by iconic characters. These are among the most inspirational movies ever made, so powerful that they can truly leave a lasting impact on viewers.

10 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Steven Spielberg is a master, and Saving Private Ryan is one of his most inspiring films to date. It tells the story of a captain (Tom Hanks) who takes his troops behind enemy lines to recover a private whose brothers were killed in combat.

This film presents the horrors of war so realistically that it's impossible not to be shaken as the epic story unfolds. The supporting cast is stellar (Matt Damon and Tom Sizemore are standouts) while the action is edge-of-your-seat throughout. Saving Private Ryan is a triumph, and was one of the very best movies of 1998.

9 'Miracle On 34th Street' (1947)

Perhaps no other movie captures the imagination of the holidays quite like Miracle on 34th Street. The film triumphed at the 1948 Academy Awards (winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Original Story, and Best Screenplay). It's about a man named Kris Kringle who's hired to be Santa Claus at the Manhattan Macy's department store. When he claims to be the real Santa Claus, his sanity is questioned, and he's taken to court.

The cast turns out fantastic performances (Edmund Gwenn shines as Kris Kringle, while Natalie Wood is adorable as little Susan Walker). The uplifting Miracle on 34th Street remains a Christmas must-watch.

8 'Breaking Away' (1979)

Breaking Away follows four high school graduates who help one friend fulfill his dream of competing in a bicycle race (all to impress a girl, of course). It features an impressive ensemble cast including Dennis Quaid, Dennis Christopher, and Daniel Stern. It's an inspiring sports film for the ages.

Directed by Peter Yates (who later directed the fantasy film Krull), Breaking Away is an underdog story based on the 1862 Phi Kappa Little 500 champions, (whose real-life team member Dave Blase inspired the main character, Dave Stohler). It's a thought-provoking film about doing things on your own terms.

7 'The Grapes Of Wrath' (1940)

The Grapes of Wrath is based on the influential John Steinbeck novel. It follows a family's journey to escape poverty from the Dust Bowl to California during The Great Depression. Directed by John Ford (Stagecoach and The Quiet Man), it's a quintessential classic movie that shines a light on American migrants' struggles during the time period.

With outstanding performances by Henry Fonda, Jane Darwell, and John Carradine, it's no wonder that the film earned seven Academy Award nominations (it took home two Oscars for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, and Best Director). The Grapes of Wrath is a historical film that evokes compassion in all who view it.

6 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

Spielberg tugged on the heartstrings of every 80s kid (and their parents) with his blockbuster film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. A stranded alien befriends a little boy named Elliott, who secretly takes him home. When E.T. falls ill, Elliot must help him get home before the government intervenes.

Drew Barrymore and Henry Thomas had breakout performances alongside Peter Coyote and Dee Wallace. Poignant and sad, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was one of the biggest hit of the decade. It captures the essence of childhood, and will inspire anyone who gazes at the iconic silhouette of Elliott and E.T. soaring in front of the moon. It's pure movie magic.

5 'Mr. Smith Goes To Washington' (1939)

When it comes to classic inspirational movies, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is one of the best. The plot centers around the newly-appointed U.S. Senator (played earnestly by James Stewart) who takes on political corruption in Washington D.C. It was directed by Frank Capra (who also directed the classic comedy It Happened One Night).

The movie received eleven nominations at the 1940 Academy Awards (it took home one Oscar for Best Writing, Original Story). The story is timeless, and fully holds up in our modern era. Witty and sharp, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington willcontinue to make viewers smile for generations to come.

4 'Rocky' (1976)

Rocky is the movie that put Sylvester Stallone on the map. He portrays a small-time boxer selected to fight the heavyweight champion (Carl Weathers). The first film in a long-running series, Rocky features the triumphant stair scene set to "Gonna Fly Now."

Directed by John G. Avildsen (who was behind '80s blockbuster,The Karate Kid), it features a strong supporting cast (Talia Shire plays Adrian). Rocky is considered one of the most rewatchable classic Hollywood movies. It's hard not to tear up even after repeat viewings.

3 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Schindler's List is considered by many critics to be the most powerful film about the Holocaust. Spielberg handled unspeakable tragedy with a realistic lens. It follows a German industrialist (Liam Neeson) who saved over a thousand Jewish people by hiring them to work in his factory.

The supporting cast includes Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. The movie swept the 1994 Academy Awards (winning seven Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director).

2 'To Kill A Mockingbird' (1962)

To Kill A Mockingbird is one of the most moving classic films in cinematic history. Gregory Peck portrays Atticus Finch, a lawyer in Alabama who defends a Black man wrongly accused of sexual assault. The film was based on the novel by Harper Lee, which takes a controversial look at racism during the Great Depression.

The story contains many beloved characters like Scout Finch (played by Mary Badham), and Boo Radley (Robert Duvall). Persuasive and thought-provoking, the movie (like the book) presents a snapshot in time.

1 'It's A Wonderful Life' (1946)

When George Bailey (a down-and-out businessman) loses all hope, an angel appears from above to show him what life would be like if he had never been born. That's the premise of the classic film It's A Wonderful Life. Starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, this is one movie that everyone should see at least once in their lifetime.

While it's traditionally viewed as a Christmas film, it offers so much more than holiday cheer. Full of heart and filled with life lessons, It's A Wonderful Life was shrugged off by critics at the time of its release, but has become a cherished classic over the years.

