A bad guy is usually someone who can make himself several steps ahead of the rest. Sometimes it is their actual IQ that stands them apart, sometimes it is their ability to use their surroundings. But whatever the upper hand may be, there are a lot of villains who are a head above the rest.

Letterboxd users have chosen who they believe are the smartest villains in film history, and it truly is a wild cornucopia of vile individuals. From the Clown Prince himself, The Joker, to the manipulative genius of Amy Dunne, these movie villains are truly devious, cunning, and downright diabolical creatively intelligent ways.

John “Jigsaw” Kramer from the ‘Saw’ Films (2004 - )

While he has never physically killed anyone with his own hands, Saw's John Kramer, or ‘Jigsaw’ (Tobin Bell) is one of the most iconic serial killers in film history. He calculates each death with precision and exactness that it is truly a feat of masterful engineering.

Kramer, a former civil engineer, believes that life is precious and that humanity does not appreciate the gift of life, and thus devises his traps to “teach them” how precious it is. He devised each trap with such genius-level perfection, there is hardly a match to his criminal intelligence, which is why it's not surprising Bell could be returning for Saw 10.

Lee Woo-jin from ‘Oldboy’ (2003)

If ever there was a bad guy whose smarts were masterful in the long game, it would be Lee Woo-jin (Yoo Ji-tae) from the absolutely incredible 2003 South Korean film, Oldboy. It follows the long plan and scheme for revenge against Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), who prompted the suicide of Woo-jin's sister after starting ugly rumors.

Not only did Woo-jin plan revenge for years, but once the revenge began, it was very drawn out (as in, over fifteen years of planning) and sophisticated revenge. This dark and sinister film sparked enough acclaim to warrant an American-made Oldboy remake with Josh Brolin and Elizabeth Olsen.

Verbal Kint from ‘The Usual Suspects’ (1995)

In one of the most fantastic twists in criminal film history, Kevin Spacey makes this list as the dim-witted pawn of a group of thugs, Verbal Kint, only to be revealed in the final moments as the true mastermind of the entire operation, Keyser Soze, himself.

In The Usual Suspects, it was Kint’s mastermind thinking that had him playing Kint as the weakest link in the group which led him to be able to outsmart and overpower not only the entire group of criminals, but also the entire police force and all other authorities. His characterization is a genuine masterclass of deception and crime.

Anton Chigurh from ‘No Country for Old Men’ (2007)

A heartless and emotionless man with a strikingly strong intellect, Chigurh (Javier Bardem) is a well-reasoned individual, but has bought into and embraced horrific principles in No Country for Old Men. While he does not kill everyone he encounters, he leaves that up to his coin toss. He considers himself an agent of fate, and an executor through chance.

He is a professional killer, and with his heart, mind, and soul being totally and completely devoid of emotional capacity and conscience, he is the perfect man for the job. He is calculating, and while he leaves some of his murders up to chance, he is incredibly resourceful and is able to track down his targets with little to no issue at all.

Hans Gruber from ‘Die Hard’ (1988)

In Die Hard, Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) was an intelligent, well-read, and quite sophisticated man. He used his knowledge and witty nature to develop and execute his plan to overtake Nakatomi Plaza. He is truly knowledgeable in the fields of business and finance and uses that to gain respect from his victims.

Ultimately, John McClane (Bruce Willis) had no problem ridding the world of Gruber as he felt that there were fewer people more disgusting and viler than Gruber. He had zero regard for human life, as seen in the various killings he commits, and demonstrates in the end that intelligence is not enough on its own.

Amy Elliott Dunne from ‘Gone Girl’ (2014)

Despite having a seemingly picture-perfect relationship at the beginning, Amy (Rosamond Pike) and Nick (Ben Affleck) soon find themselves falling apart due to several life circumstances in Gone Girl. Eventually, Amy, finding Nick cheating, devises the most elaborate and intense scheme to fake her death and frame Nick for it all.

She intelligently plans the whole thing out down to every last detail. The lengths to which she went are both impressive and terrifying. It goes to show how truly dedicated she was to using her skills and brain gifts to get exactly what she wanted – or at least exactly what she thought she wanted.

Hans Landa from ‘Inglorious Basterds’ (2009)

While his intelligence in Inglorious Basterds is slightly less conventional, it is truly remarkable. Hans Landa has a truly amazing intellect and an absolutely frigid heart. He uses his smarts to speak in a disarming manner to his victims in order to make them feel at ease, before asking them trapping questions.

He is very savvy to know how and when to turn tides and switch sides, as he is an opportunist and goes where victory is bound to be. His calm demeanor and saccharine approach show how well-adapted he can be to his surroundings and how he knows the most effective way to play whatever side most benefits him.

John Doe from ‘Se7en’ (1995)

Kevin Spacey's portrayal of this venomous and evil monster in Se7en is flawless. His character, John Doe, is a serial killer who designs his killings around the seven deadly sins.

With the support of Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, this truly disturbing film reaches a horrific climax as the final two deadly sins are accomplished. You see, Doe had an incredible knowledge of scripture (and the deadly sins) as well as an uncharacteristically great gift of knowing how to manipulate. He thought he was sending a message to the world. Instead, he was furthering the evil he was complaining about.

The Joker from ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008)

Brilliantly portrayed by Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, The Joker is a man of immeasurable intelligence. The Joker is known as having a genius level of intellect, especially in the field of chemistry (remember, he created a toxic gas that affects everyone but himself).

Not only is he a genius in chemistry, but he also has an advanced level of intellect when it comes to psychology, as well, which makes sense when you consider his connection to Harley Quinn, who was a psychiatrist before he corrupted her. His intelligence, while not enough to beat the Batman, is impressive.

Hannibal Lecter from ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

Maybe one of the creepiest villains of all time, but also one of the most intellectual, as well, is Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs. He's recruited in the film to help figure out and hunt down another serial killer, Buffalo Bill. The actor who portrayed him, Sir Anthony Hopkins, refers to him as the Robin Hood of killers – as he likes to kill (and eat) only those who are terminally rude.

He is known for being highly intelligent, being a man of culture and having incredible manners. Despite being incredibly intelligent, what Lecter lacks is any connection to his emotions, which is how he is capable of such horrific acts, regardless of how “bad” the victims might be.

