Westerns are known for several characteristics such as a desert backdrop, brave cowboys and ruthless outlaws but no true Western is complete without a gunfight. Almost every Western movie has some sort of shoot-out either between the hero and villain or a gunfight with numerous gunslingers against a gang of thieves.

There are plenty of iconic gunfights, but some are full of such suspense and intensity that makes them stands out from other showdowns. FromClint Eastwood'sThe Good, the Bad and the Uglyto John Wayne'sTrue Grit, these are 10 of the most intense gunfights in Western movies.

10/10 'High Noon' (1952)

High Noon stars Gary Cooper as Will Kane, a local marshal who is planning on leaving town with his new bride (Grace Kelly) when he finds out that a local criminal, Frank Miller is set to be released. Miller has vowed to return to take his revenge out on Kane who had put him away. The marshal's honor makes him stay and attempt to recruit men to fight Miller and his men but finds that he must face them alone.

At the end of the movie, Kane watches alone as Miller and his slowly walk into the middle of the empty town. As shots are fired, Kane's wife hears them from the train and rushes back to town only to be taken hostage by Miller. The criminal uses her as a human shield as he attempts to make Kane surrender.

9/10 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

When an outlaw named Calvera (Eli Wallach) and his band of men take over a small village, the townspeople ask seven gunmen to help them reclaim their home from the outlaws. The men agree to help and train the villagers how to fight as they hatch a plan to trap the outlaws and their leader.

The final shootout throughout the town in The Magnificent Seven is an iconic gun battle with stellar performances by an all-star cast including Steve McQueen and Yul Brynner. The anticipation builds as some of the gunmen fight protecting villagers or chasing down the cowardly Calvera until he is finally cornered.

8/10 'Tombstone' (1993)

Wyatt (Kurt Russell), Morgan (Bill Paxton) and Virgil (Sam Elliott) are brothers and retired lawmen who decide to move to Tombstone, Arizona where they intend to relax and finally settle down. Despite their intention of staying out of trouble, they encounter a gang of outlaws who force them to come out of retirement to reestablish law and order.

Tombstone is partially based on the gunfight at O.K. Corral, one of the most famous shootouts in the Old West but the infamous real-life event isn't the most intense scrap of this modern Western. The showdown between Doc Holiday (Val Kilmer)and Johnny Ringo (Michael Biehn) is brief but incredibly powerful.

7/10 'Gunfight at O.K. Corral' (1957)

Lawman Wyatt Earp (Burt Lancaster) and gunslinger Doc Holliday (Kirk Douglas) travel to Tombstone, Arizona to help Wyatt's brothers restore law and order to the small town. After they uncover an illegal cattle operation run by the Clanton boys, the brothers and Holliday face off in the ultimate shootout against the family of outlaws.

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral is another Western inspired by the real-life shootout from 1881 of the same name that has a slow but intense shootout in the end. Despite being outnumbered, Wyatt and his men calmly approach the Clanton boys who foolishly open fire and start a rapid exchange of gunfire. The action rises and falls as the men are patient and plan each shot against the Clantons and their careless shooting.

6/10 'Django Unchained' (2012)

A few years before the American Civil War, a slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) helps a German dentist turned bounty hunter, Dr. Shultz (Christoph Waltz) bring in the wanted Brittle brothers, and the two end up forming a partnership. They travel all over the South bringing in outlaws but along the way, they find themselves in the company of a wealthy plantation owner (Leonardo DiCaprio) who owns Django's wife.

Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchainedhas one of the most intense and goriest final shootouts in any Western movie. The tension slowly builds as Shutlz has reached his breaking point and confronts Candie before unexpectedly shooting him. The next few seconds slow down as Django scans the room for everyone's reactions before the scene quickly erupts into an intense bloodbath.

5/10 'The Outlaw Josey Wales' (1976)

The Outlaw Josey Wales follows Missouri farmer, Josey Wales (Clint Eastwood) who enlists in the Confederate Army after his family is murdered by Union soldiers. At the end of the war, Wales refuses to surrender and takes off to Texas where he starts a new life, but the large bounty on his head ends up putting his entire family in jeopardy.

The final shootout at the ranch erupts into a rollercoaster of intensity as guns start firing in every direction taking men down one by one. Even when Wales is wounded and knocked off his horse, he is unnerved by his vulnerable position adding another layer of suspense to the scene.

4/10 'True Grit' (1969)

True Grit tells the story of U.S. marshal Rooster Cogburn (John Wayne) who is hired by a young girl to help her track down and find the farm hard who killed her father. They encounter a Texas Ranger who is seeking the same man and the hefty reward on his head for the murder of a senator. As the trio travel through the wilderness, they encounter uncertain dangers including Lucky Ned Pepper (Robert Duvall) and his gang of bandits.

When Cogburn comes face to face with Pepper and his men, the one-eyed marshal charges valiantly in with a shotgun in one hand and a pistol in the other firing without hesitation. Just when victory seems near, the scene suddenly intensifies when Cogburn is disarmed when he falls off his horse. The marshal becomes wedged between his horse and the ground and unable to reach his shotgun as Pepper slowly approaches.

3/10 'Unforgiven' (1992)

A reward is offered for the death of two cowboys who were involved in disfiguring a local woman at a brothel. Two groups of gunmen arrive to collect a reward but they clash with the town's sheriff (Gene Hackman) who attempts to run them out of town.

Unforgiven is another infamous Clint Eastwood Western with an intense confrontation between Eastwood's character, Will and the sheriff. The scene is set to only the sound of rain and the faint chatter of conversation inside the crowded saloon. As Will enters, he catches the sheriff and his supporters off guard causing the room to go completely silent unsure of his next move.

2/10 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' (1962)

A small town is overrun by an outlaw named Liberty Valance (Lee Marvin) and his gang who harass and vandalize the townspeople. Only an attorney (Jimmy Stewart) and a local man (John Wayne) have the nerve to take on Valance who is defeated by an unlikely foe.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is a John Ford masterpiece that puts a twist on the classic Western duel. Stewart's character confronts Valance alone in a dark street and is taunted by the arrogant outlaw. While it seems as though Valance has the upper hand, the tables quickly turn as Stewart makes a damning shot in the dark.

1/10 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly follows a bounty hunter (Clint Eastwood) and a wanted outlaw (Eli Wallach) who rekindle their partnership in order to find a fortune of gold. They soon learn that the Union army and a bandit named Angel Eyes (Lee Van Cleef) are also after the treasure and must find the gold before the others arrive.

Despite a low level of gunfire, the final shootout between Eastwood, Wallach and Van Cleef is the most intense gunfight in any Western movie. Between the ominous musical score and the series of shots panning from each actor, the intensity seeps through the screen during this iconic showdown.

