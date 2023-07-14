There are many types of movie-watching experiences one can have. Sometimes it's all about just having a good laugh; some might seek out a more thought-provoking film, while others want to just revel in a good drama or experience the thrills of an action flick. But then, sometimes you need a movie that's going to deliver on intensity.

There is nothing quite like the feeling of watching a movie that raises the bar on intensity. True nail-biters that have hearts racing and leave audiences sitting on the edge of their seats with a total adrenaline high. According to Reddit, these are the films that are the most intense around.

10 'Whiplash' (2014)

Get ready to feel the fast beat of the drums in Whiplash. The film stars Miles Teller as an ambitious drum student who gets pushed to the limits by his abusive instructor, played by J.K. Simmons, which won him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

A psychological drama about artists may not always be the obvious choice when someone thinks of intensity, but Whiplash had it in spades. The tension continuously builds throughout the movie, leaving many viewers anxious and on edge. Reddit user NervousAd3202 says, "Even tho action movies/thrillers are my fav genre... Whiplash was the 1st one that came to my mind as well. I was literally f***ing sweating watching JK Simmons play an abusive teacher. That movie is intense & amazing."

9 'Se7en' (1995)

"What's in the box?" This a question that would come to haunt audiences after viewing Se7en. Starring Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt, the film follows two detectives as they race to stop a serial killer who is killing people based on the seven deadly sins.

As the movie progresses and the stakes grow, the tension only intensifies, culminating in a stressful and disturbing conclusion. This crime thriller is impossible not to think of as tense, and multiple Redditors agree that it remains one of the most intense they've seen. It's easy to see why the film will soon be getting a 4K remaster.

8 'Good Time' (2017)

Good Time starring Robert Pattinson, is a crime thriller unlike any other. The film tells a story about a young bank robber who is determined to try and save his brother with a disability from incarceration and spirals trying to find a way.

The odyssey of Pattinson's character is a whirlwind and, in many ways, steps out of the box of the typical crime thriller genre. The whole movie feels as though it has a frantic energy to it, and it's that very energy that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats while watching. According to Reddit user magiccitypacino, "Gotta have 'Good Time' on that list. Such a panic attack of a film."

7 'Free Solo' (2018)

Sometimes reality is far more intense than any fictional drama could ever be, and that's exactly what the documentary Free Solo proves to be true. The film shows the journey of professional rock climber Alex Hannold as he attempts to do the first free solo climb of El Capitan, a 900-meter vertical face rock in Yosemite National Park.

The high stakes in this documentary come from the fact that audiences are witnessing a very real life-or-death situation. The danger that Hannold is taking on is clear to see, and it's enough to have everyone holding their breath, waiting to see where it ends. Redditor SMILESandREGRETS shares, "As I was watching the big climb at the end, my hands got extremely sweaty! And I'm laying down on my couch!!"

6 'Sicario' (2015)

The action thriller Sicario is guaranteed to raise any viewer's blood pressure. Starring Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin, the film follows an idealistic FBI agent who is brought into a harsh situation involving an escalating drug war on the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

The movie was a huge success, and its sequel was also well-received and has had fans eagerly awaiting a third installment. Numerous Reddit users agree that there were numerous intense moments in the film, particularly with the border skirmish scenes and tense music. Redditor ObutseStone says, "I think Sicario is one of the most intense movies I've ever seen. The sound design really adds to it."

5 'The Ring' (2002)

The Ring became an iconic part of horror pop culture in the early 2000s. Adapted from a Japanese film and novel, it tells the story of a journalist who begins to investigate a mysterious video that seems to be killing its viewers after seven days.

The movie had audiences feeling tense through every moment, and for the seven days after they watched it, many lived in fear of a dreaded phone call. The supernatural scares combined with the psychological aspects seemed to heighten everything. Reddit user jolegar writes, "The Ring — felt like my body was clinched the whole movie."

4 'Dunkirk' (2017)

From the brilliant director Christopher Nolan comes an epic World War II film, Dunkirk. During a long and difficult battle against German forces, Allied soldiers from Belgium, France, and the British Empire try to evacuate the town of Dunkirk amidst their struggles.

It received numerous accolades, became the highest-grossing World War II movie, and even had some critics calling it one of the greatest World War II movies of all time. Dunkirk is filled with almost non-stop action and tension, with audiences glued to the screen and their hearts pounding. Redditor Souped_Up_Vinyl says, "Dunkirk is like a two-hour anxiety attack that you’re glad to have had by the end."

3 'Black Hawk Down' (2001)

Black Hawk Down is a modern war movie that sucks the audience in. The film is based on the true story of a team of Army Rangers sent to Mogadishu, Somalia, for a mission, but things go wrong, and the situation becomes infinitely more dangerous and complicated.

Knowing that these events really happened only adds to the intensity where audiences are invited into the action and trauma of the battles in this movie. The fighting feels chaotic and stressful, and several Redditors felt that pressure while they watched. Reddit user Mypantherssuck shares, "Black Hawk Down. Never have I been sweating through an entire movie than the first time I watched it."

2 'Argo' (2012)

Argo is the kind of true story that almost seems too absurd to believe. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, the film follows a CIA operative as he embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue six Americans trapped in Tehran during the US hostage crisis in Iran.

Affleck truly shines in movies based on true stories, and Argo is no exception. The historical thriller delivers on the intensity, with risky plans afoot and high stakes with life and death on the line that had viewers holding their breath in anticipation. Reddit user crunchyball simply states, "Argo has some of the tensest moments of any movie I’ve seen."

1 'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Adam Sandler gives an incredible performance in the crime thriller Uncut Gems. Sandler plays a successful and charismatic jeweler in New York whose gambling addiction leads him to trouble and has him scrambling to come out on top and make it through.

From beginning to end, audiences were unsure if they wanted to root for Sandler's character or if they hated him and wanted him to fail. Many Redditors agree that Uncut Gems is the ultimate go-to for intensity, filling them with constant anxiety throughout the film. Reddit user NuevaAmerican says, "Uncut Gems is the easy answer for me. I was a nervous wreck watching it. Never had a film induce so much anxiety within me."

