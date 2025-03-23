Something that a lot of war movies try to do is to portray the chaos of combat. This is especially important if it's an anti-war film, or a general critique of conflict, as helping the viewer understand the fear and the worry experienced by active personnel is the key to understanding why war is such a terrible, terrible thing. Using various techniques, filmmakers not only have to express what war feels like, but they also have to let audiences experience a small, controlled portion of that general fear.

Because of this, many war films often come off as incredibly intense, wrought with gore, grittiness, realism, and cruelty, either in the way that they portray violence or in the overall aura of the film. These are the most intense war films ever made, which remind the viewers of the fast-paced, horrifying action that occurs during armed conflict, and which always keep audiences on the edge of their seat.

10 'Civil War' (2024)

Directed by Alex Garland

Image via A24

Civil War takes place in an alternate version of present-day, in which a Second American Civil War has broken out, throwing the country into chaos. As rebel forces surround the nation's capital of Washington, DC, a group of journalists decide to try to beat them there so they can get an interview with the president before the city falls. Though it's mostly about war correspondents and journalists, the little bit of action that is present in the movie is really impactful.

The gunfire and explosions are really loud in contrast to the rest of the film, allowing the audience to really feel the impact of each bullet as it slams into its target. Since the main characters are journalists, they also tend to panic a lot at being in an active war zone, with death being a very real possibility. Civil War is a unique war film like no other, presenting a fictional scenario laden with brutal violence and chaotic conditions.