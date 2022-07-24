For every film that Quentin Tarantino has made, it turns out there are many he hasn't. He's a filmmaker who seems to live and breathe movies, and throughout the many times he's publicly discussed film and his career over the past 30 years, he's revealed numerous projects that never saw the light of day.

There are dozens upon dozens of these unrealized projects Tarantino has discussed or teased throughout his career, but here are 10 of the most interesting. It's likely all of these would have made for good - or at least interesting - films, but most are unlikely to ever see the light of day (though fans may still be holding their breaths for a couple of them).

A Complete Version of 'My Best Friend's Birthday'

My Best Friend's Birthday is a film that Quentin Tarantino almost finished but lost much of the footage before it could be completed. It was intended to be an all-out comedy, focused on a DJ (played by Tarantino himself) throwing a birthday party for his recently dumped best friend.

It was intended to be feature-length, perhaps around 70-something minutes, but never got beyond 36 minutes due to the lost footage and Tarantino moving on to bigger and better things. For what it's worth, those 36 edited-together minutes are available to watch, though the video quality is poor, and it's certainly nowhere near as good as what would become Tarantino's actual film debut: Reservoir Dogs.

A 'Luke Cage' film

Way back in the early 1990s, Tarantino considered making a feature film based on the comic book character Luke Cage. Of course, Cage is best known nowadays thanks to the 2016-2018 Netflix series, so thankfully, the character did end up getting depicted on-screen.

Still, it's interesting to wonder what Tarantino's take on the comic book character's story would have looked like. If Tarantino had made a Luke Cage film, and it had been successful, would the world of superhero movies look entirely different now, given the idea that a superhero movie back in the early to mid-1990s was still fairly niche? We'll never know for sure...

'The Vega Brothers'

Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction are both among the best films from the early 1990s. Funnily enough, they each contain a character with the surname "Vega"; Reservoir Dogs has Vic Vega (AKA Mr. Blonde), and Pulp Fiction has Vincent Vega, played by Michael Madsen and John Travolta, respectively.

Tarantino recognized they were both great characters, confirmed they were brothers, and floated the idea of making a prequel starring the two, which would join Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction together. Though as the actors aged, he accepted it would be too difficult to pull off, so it will unfortunately never be realized.

A 'Kill Bill' sequel

The idea of a third Kill Bill movie is the oldest unmade Tarantino movie that could feasibly still happen. While the story of The Bride certainly concluded at the end of Kill Bill's second part, one of the people she planned to kill is still perhaps alive, and another has a daughter who herself may want revenge for her own mother's murder...

Adding to that, Tarantino has floated the idea that Uma Thurman's real-life daughter, Maya Hawke, could play The Bride's daughterin a third film, and it's easy to understand why the whole thing has potential. It's still up in the air whether it will ever happen, but if there's one unmade Tarantino project that still could materialize sometime soon, it's probably this.

A Kung Fu Film in Mandarin

One of the most surprising unmade Tarantino projects would have to be his plan to film a kung fu movie in Mandarin, with separate versions released: one with English subtitles and another with an English dub replacing the Mandarin dialogue. It might well have alienated some of his fans, but the idea of Tarantino making a homage to the old kung fu films he loves does make some sense.

Kill Bill Vol. 1 had some great action, after all, and Vol. 2 was fairly heavy on martial arts film tropes, thanks to the whole training sequence. And Tarantino hasn't made another full-on action movie like Kill Bill either before or since, so the idea of him tackling the genre again was an exciting one.

A 'Grindhouse' Sequel

Grindhouse is a double-feature homage to cult exploitation movies of the 1970s and itself became something of a cult movie, making little money at the box office but appealing to those who saw it. Robert Rodriguez directed the first film, Planet Terror, and Tarantino directed the second one, Death Proof.

Each director got the chance to go wild and indulge in the sorts of things they loved seeing in older movies, and for audiences who enjoyed that kind of thing too, Grindhouse was a real treat. There's all the potential in the world for the two to make a second Grindhouse double feature, and each director has spoken about the idea of doing it before, but the chances don't seem too likely at this point.

A Remake of 1973's 'Westworld'

When there was a planned Westworld remake (that ultimately never came to be) during the 2000s, apparently Tarantino was one of the first filmmakers considered to direct it, and Arnold Schwarzenegger was even attached. It was perhaps too crazy an idea to ever happen, and the film remake fell apart... though later, Westworld would end up becoming a successful TV series, so all was not lost.

All that being said, though, the movie plans not working out are one reason why we still haven't seen Tarantino have a go at making a science-fiction film yet. It's a shame because while Tarantino has made films that span many genres, science-fiction has never been one of them, and it would be nice to get at least one sci-fi film directed by him at some point.

A Medieval Movie

Out of all the unusual unmade projects Tarantino has mentioned, this might be the one with the fewest known details. Arguably, that's what makes it sound all the more interesting, as while Tarantino has gone back into the past for his last four movies, he's never gone as far back as the Middle Ages.

That's where he wanted to set his next movie after Inglourious Basterds, at one point. Of course, this didn't end up happening, and all we know about it is that Tarantino wanted to make it swear-filled and violent, and also wanted Helen Mirren to have a part. It could all be filed under "too crazy to work," but it would've been fun to see Tarantino try.

'Django/Zorro'

Django/Zorro is one of the most recent projects Tarantino has discussed that's yet to see the light of day. It was (or is?) intended to be just what the title suggests: a movie that pairs Django (of Django Unchained fame) up with the iconic swashbuckler, Zorro.

It's the kind of pairing that Tarantino could likely make work as a filmmaker, and the film's script has been worked on by comedian/actor Jerrod Carmichael. There's a good deal of promise, with those names attached and the core premise itself, but as the years go on since it was first discussed, the chances of it entering production seem increasingly slim.

A 'Star Trek' Film

When it comes to unmade Tarantino films, the only one more infamous and heavily discussed than Kill Bill Vol. 3 is probably his unmade Star Trek film. Throughout the last few years of the 2010s, there was a good deal of talk about it happening and what it might look like, but by 2020, Tarantino sadly confirmed it wouldn't happen.

Who knows for sure whether it would have been good. Sure, Tarantino has a passion for Star Trek, but he's never made anything like a Star Trek movie before. Still, on the other hand, that's what made it sound so interesting, and once more, a chance for Tarantino to do a science-fiction movie fell away. Here's hoping that some Tarantino sci-fi can still come to be in our future.

