Sometimes, a movie being mediocre is worse than it being outright bad. At least pure stinkers can sometimes be funny or entertaining in their awfulness. Mediocre films feel like a waste of time.

With this in mind, Redditors got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films are the most mediocre of all. Some of their picks may be somewhat controversial, as they include acclaimed dramas and children's classics. Regardless of who they cater to, Reddit found that they were all equal in their ability to be middling.

10 'Robin Hood' (2010)

Ridley Scott's take on Robin Hood features Russell Crowe as the good-hearted outlaw. After King Richard the Lionheart's death, Robin assumes the identity of a fallen knight and returns to England. There, he joins a group of rebels to fight against corruption and defend the kingdom from French invasion.

The film was a commercial success but received mixed reviews, with some critics calling it dry and joyless. Scott tries to give the classic story some historical grit but, in the process, robs it of some of its charm. "Robin Hood put me to sleep," said user edthomson92 simply.

9 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Thor: The Dark World sees the hammer-wielding Asgardian (Chris Hemsworth) reluctantly teaming up with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to protect the world from the ancient dark elf Malekith (Christopher Eccleston) and his malevolent weapon, the Aether. The film had promise but was ultimately a major step down from the pure fun of the first Thor movie.

"It's more than just the humor being hit or miss. It's the timing of and overuse of the humor undermining investment and meaning in the story and the characters. It's how Loki became a neutered doormat of a character, as well as throwing away the one and only thing Thor did well... its ending. I personally found it a very frustrating movie to watch," said Redditor ArmchairJedi.

8 'Oldboy' (2013)

This was Spike Lee's English-language adaptation of the South Korean film directed by Park Chan-wook. Josh Brolin stars as Joe Doucett, a man who is mysteriously kidnapped and imprisoned for 20 years. Upon his sudden release, Joe embarks on a relentless quest for revenge against those who stole his life. Along the way, he crosses paths with a young woman named Marie Sebastian (Elizabeth Olsen) who offers to help him uncover the truth.

Admittedly, Park set such a high bar with the original that any adaptation would be at least a little disappointing. But still, Lee's version doesn't come close to the smart intensity of Park's vision. "It's nowhere near terrible. It's just absolutely 'meh'. Pure meh," one user said.

7 'Death Before Dishonor' (1987)

Gunnery Sergeant Burns (Fred Dryer) is a Marine stationed at the U.S. embassy in a volatile Middle Eastern nation. When a group of terrorists stages a brazen attack on the embassy, killing many innocent civilians and taking several hostages, Burns finds himself at the forefront of the crisis.

One Redditor considered Death Before Dishonor to be nothing more than run-of-the-mill '80s action, and a far cry from Dryer's TV show Hunter. "We left the theater, and we were huge Hunter fans, [feeling] totally let down by the story they were attempting to tell," said user Xurio.

6 'The Post' (2017)

The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg, chronicles the real-life events surrounding the publishing of the Pentagon Papers in 1971. Meryl Streep plays Katharine Graham, the first female publisher of The Washington Post, while Tom Hanks is Ben Bradlee, the executive editor. When the newspaper obtains classified government documents detailing the truth about the Vietnam War, they face a moral and legal dilemma.

While certainly well-acted and finely made, one Redditor felt that The Post was fundamentally bland and not particularly engaging. "When I think mediocre, I think a lot of [this] Oscar-bait drama," said Redditor Skywalkling.

5 'Cube 2: Hypercube' (2002)

A disparate group of individuals awaken within the Hypercube, an ever-shifting labyrinth where each room defies the laws of space and time. As they struggle to comprehend the environment and its lethal traps, tensions rise, alliances shift, and the characters' sanity is pushed to the brink.

Cube 2 received a lukewarm response. While unlikely to win over any converts, it serves up just enough intrigue to appeal to fans of the first movie. "I think Cube is a good choice. It's worth watching once," said user BismarkUMD. "The second one's not so bad. At least it's interesting," added Redditor rhog.

4 'Vegas Vacation' (1997)

Vegas Vacation is the fourth entry in National Lampoon's Vacation series, though it doesn't hold a candle to the classic first and third installments. Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) plans a dream vacation to Las Exaction, hoping for fun and excitement with his family. However, their adventure is riddled with mishaps and misadventures, including gambling troubles and awkward encounters with singer Wayne Newton.

"It's enjoyable to watch. There are some funny parts. The plot isn't anything to write home about. You can watch it without being annoyed but wouldn't go out of your way to watch it," said Redditor BismarkUMD.

3 'The Borrowers' (1997)

The Clock family, tiny people living beneath the floorboards of a human family's home, must survive by 'borrowing' small items. When young Arrietty Clock (Flora Newbigin) ventures into the world of the 'human beans,' she befriends a boy named Pete Lender (Tom Felton). However, their newfound friendship puts the Borrowers' existence at risk when Pete's sinister aunt Mildeye (Celia Imrie) discovers their secret.

"I'd say most '90s family comedy-adventure [are mediocre]. Stuff like The Borrowers, Monkey Trouble [and] Zeus and Roxanne," said user Twigryph. "Inoffensive aside from some slapstick humor that really should've been questioned more, but extremely formulaic and eventually given away in cereal boxes."

2 'Pixels' (2015)

Having misinterpreted video feeds of classic arcade games as a declaration of war, aliens invade Earth using giant retro game characters. The President of the United States (Kevin James) recruits a team of arcade game experts, including Sam Brenner (Adam Sandler) and Eddie Plant (Peter Dinklage), to combat the invasion using their gaming skills.

Pixels was lambasted upon release and fell short of what one would expect from director Chris Columbus. While a critical bomb, the movie offers very little that is distinct. "Formulaic, predictable at every step, zero risk. It sustains an undemanding audience for a single showing, then relegates itself to the garbage disposal of genre stereotypes," said Redditor KWenthusiast.

1 'Gnome Alone' (2017)

This animated fantasy-comedy follows Chloe (voiced by Becky G), a teenage girl who moves into a new home and discovers that her garden is inhabited by talking garden gnomes. To her surprise, the gnomes are not just adorable decorations but fierce protectors against evil creatures from another dimension known as Troggs. Chloe must work with the gnomes to defend their world and her own from the Troggs' invasion.

One Redditor found it to be the definition of "meh." "It's ok. Literally nothing about it is good or bad. The animation, the story, the humor, it's all painfully mediocre and mid," said user ihaveweirddreams50.

