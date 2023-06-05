From suspenseful head-scratchers which leave us shocked with unbelievable twists to visual feats which achieve such a sense of spectacle that audiences are left stunned, there are plenty of ways for filmmakers to blow the minds of viewers and Redditors on the r/AskReddit forum have shared their thoughts and personal experiences on the topic.

Through upvotes, analysis, and high praise, the social media community has effectively assembled an impressive list of films that excel as mind-blowing first-time viewings, many capable of re-defining the cinematic experience. With three films from Steven Spielberg, two from Christopher Nolan, and everything from societal crime thrillers to family fantasy adventures included, this stands as a vast and compelling list of films that blew the minds of the Reddit community.

10 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Following daring archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) as he races against the Nazi regime to locate the biblical artifact, the Ark of the Covenant, Raiders of the Lost Ark quickly became the pinnacle of the action-adventure genre it sought to honor. The truly immersing quality of the film stands as something viewers recall perfectley 40 years on.

The user Balrog71 received over 5,000 upvotes for mentioning the film, also saying, “I was about 9 and walked out of the theater like “wow… wow”.” In response to the Redditor’s comment, many other social media users have shared their own recollections of seeing Raiders of the Lost Ark for the first time and harkened back to the mind-blowing thrill of adventure that encapsulated the film.

9 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Image via Miramax Films

Many films have blown minds due to the ambition of their plots, stunning visual effects, and even an overwhelming tension within their stories, but it is somewhat less common for audiences to be left shocked by how a story is structured. With its winding, non-linear narrative surrounding several players in L.A.’s criminal underworld, Pulp Fiction was an eye-opening experience for many first-time viewers.

Redditor Louis_Farizee was full of praise for Quentin Tarantino’s highly acclaimed crime thriller, commenting, “I had no idea you could tell a story non-linearly. Blew my mind.” The Redditor then continued to say “I actually finished the movie, rewound the tape, and watched it again, just to make sure I understood it properly and also because of how awesome it was.”

8 'Interstellar' (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Interstellar could be viewed as nothing other than a spellbinding visual masterpiece. The transfixing cinematic odyssey takes place in a dystopian future with Earth near uninhabitable. It follows a former NASA pilot who agrees to lead an intergalactic expedition to find a new home world to save humanity.

Firmly based in science and utilizing time dilation as an integral narrative obstacle, the film is certainly a mind-bender, but it found the true depth of its mind-blowing appeal due to its visual effects and its profoundly human story. One user praised it, commenting, “My all-time favorite. One of those movies you want to forget so you can watch for the first time all over again!”

7 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1992)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

Heralded as one of the greatest action movies ever made, Terminator 2: Judgment Day saw blockbuster extraordinaire James Cameron build upon what made The Terminator such a success. With John Connor (Edward Furlong) being hunted by an advanced T-1000, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 is sent back in time to protect the future leader of the resistance.

The film was a major hit, hyped up with an advertising campaign that even included a Guns ‘N’ Roses album. It was more than capable of meeting expectations as the ultimate action spectacle, though, with Redditor Grimmbles recalling, “Almost 13-year-old me went to see it [three] times. I’ve never gone to the theater for the same movie more than once before. That shit hit hard. Every action set piece in it was perfect.”

6 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Image via DreamWorks

As a grueling war film from Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan had an ability to confront many audience members with its unflinching depiction of war violence and the intensity that comes with it. Opening with a harrowing cinematic realization of the invasion of Normandy, it focuses on a small squad of U.S. troops tasked with finding a Private James Ryan, the last surviving brother of four.

Many moments within the film were highlighted on the forum for the manner in which they have stayed with audience members. The user B00M5H4K4L4A shared their experience in the aftermath of seeing the movie at the cinema, commenting, “I was in the lobby exiting and thinking it was one of the BEST movies I had ever seen in my life… but I honestly did NOT want to see it again.”

5 'Fight Club' (1999)

Image via 20th Century Fox

A high-octane social thriller from David Fincher, Fight Club has become a culturally significant cult classic lauded for its wild narrative and phenomenal performances. Critical of capitalist consumerism and violent masculinity, it follows a despondent loner who finds purpose when he meets an eccentric salesman, and the two form an underground fight club.

Its peculiar allure, thematic focus, and striking characters saw the film become a topic of conversation on the Reddit post. Spearheading the discussion, the user RappScallion73 said, “It was such a weird movie with such crazy characters. Beautifully shot with a great story with themes that are still of interest today.”

4 'Star Wars: A New Hope' (1977)

Image via LucasFilm

Still viewed as one of the ultimate cinematic adventures, Star Wars: A New Hope remains as wondrous today as it was upon release back in 1977. Following a sheltered farm boy as he is whisked away on an adventure containing a tyrannical, intergalactic Empire, kidnapped princesses, wonderful alien creatures, and plenty of action to boot, it fast became a cultural sensation which has transcended generations.

There is hardly a single element of the film which hasn’t earned praise, with Redditors pinpointing everything from the characters and the story to John Williams’ iconic score. Hearkening back to the release of the film, buzzkill007 simply said, “I was 9 years old. Never saw anything like it before!”.

3 'The Prestige' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

When it comes to mind-bending blockbusters, no director is as celebrated as Christopher Nolan. While the vast majority of his filmography has been celebrated for its complex, head-scratching narratives, it's Nolan's psychological thriller The Prestige that Redditors lauded most.

Following a vitriolic feud between rival magicians, it encompasses elements of science-fiction, revenge thriller, mystery, and period drama, all while keeping audiences guessing who is manipulating who. On the film, the user JupiterTarts said, “You think you know what genre movie you’re watching until you get to the end.”

2 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Studios

Throughout his career, Steven Spielberg has been a master of transfixing audiences with imaginative stories rife with an aura of pure movie magic. Perhaps no movie in his filmography embodies that adventurous, escapist thrill quite like Jurassic Park, which famously follows special guests at a near complete dinosaur theme park fighting for survival when the park’s attractions run loose.

Much of the praise heaped upon the film from Redditors celebrates the stunning visual achievement of bringing dinosaurs to life with such effervescence. The user sovereignsekte summarized their awe, commenting, “I couldn’t believe something like that was possible. The visuals I mean… not the dinosaur cloning.”

1 'The Matrix' (1999)

Image via Warner Bros.

Coming from the Wachowskis, 1999’s sci-fi action thriller The Matrix was lauded as the ultimate mind-blowing movie upon release, and it has lost none of that punch in the years since. The ground-breaking classic follows a computer programmer who discovers the life he knows has been a constructed lie when he is led to an underground reality by an entrancing stranger.

User breakfastmeat23 highlighted the film’s introduction: "The first 5–10 minutes is basically perfect movie making. It is [action-packed] and instantly grabs your attention, but it also does a great job of introducing characters and worldbuilding.”

