When Breaking Bad first aired in 2008, no one could have predicted what it would become. Considered by many the single best television drama ever created, the show chronicles the rise and fall of Walter White (Bryan Cranston), a high school chemistry teacher who, after discovering that he's dying of cancer, turns to a life of crime so he can leave some money behind for his family.

The show is praised for countless reasons. Its fascinating ensemble of characters, the riveting story, and the incredibly dynamic camerawork and editing of every episode are but a few examples. Another big factor is the abundance of marvelously crafted scenes of nail-biting suspense, some of which are among the most highly praised sequences of the show. There are spoilers ahead!

Walt Watches Jane Die — S02E12: "Phoenix"

By the end of the penultimate episode of season two of Breaking Bad, Jesse (Aaron Paul) has been consuming heroine with his girlfriend Jane (Krysten Ritter). One night, Walter breaks into Jesse's house to fix a conflict they've been having, but finds him and Jane in a heroin-induced haze. He accidentally pushes Jane onto her back, causing her to choke on her own vomit, and audiences have to watch him nervously stand back and watch his blackmailer die.

This is one of the most haunting scenes of the entire show. It's one of the earliest glimpses that audiences got into the dark, evil portions of Walt's soul, and it's absolutely devastating to watch it unfold.

Jesse Is Saved From Certain Death — S03E12: "Half Measures"

During season three, Jesse starts a relationship with Andrea (Emily Rios), a member of his Narcotics Anonymous group. Early on, he discovers that Andrea's 11-year-old brother was sent to kill one of his closest friends by a couple of local drug dealers, who then murdered the child. An enraged Jesse decides to grab a gun and go confront the criminals.

The darkly-lit scene is full of tension, as viewers watch Jesse walk up to the dealers with little hope of making it out alive. Then, Walter drives his Pontiac Aztek into the scene and coldly murders the criminals, telling Jesse to run and sending chills down fans' spines.

Gus Falls Into Walt's Trap — S04E13: "Face Off"

One of the most crucial events in Breaking Bad is also one of the most suspenseful. The tension between Walt and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) had been simmering for too long and had finally reached its boiling point. After failing to kill Gus with a car bomb, Walter exploits his greatest weakness: his hatred for rival drug lord Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis).

Walt plants a bomb in Hector's wheelchair before one of Gus's visits to him in the hospital. Hector detonates the bomb, yet Gus somehow walks out of the room, making fans fear that he somehow survived. But, honoring the episode's title, the camera reveals that half the kingpin's face has been blown up, and his lifeless body finally falls.

Walt Rescues His Friend One Last Time — S05E16: "Felina"

After capturing Jesse, Jack Welker's (Michael Bowen) neo-Nazi gang decides to take him hostage and force him to cook meth for them. In the last episode of the show, Walter pays them a visit with a machine gun system installed in his trunk. He kills the white supremacists and gives Jesse a chance to escape.

This is one of the final scenes in all of Breaking Bad, and it definitely lives up to the rest of the show. It's full of suspense and tragedy, but also allows us one last look at whatever small portion of good there still is in Walter, who dies minutes after.

Jesse Proves His Loyalty — S03E13: "Full Measure"

Gus has had of enough of Walt's problematic behavior, and Walt knows it, aware that Gus intends to have him killed and replace him with Gale (David Costabile), another trained chemist. Walter, held at gunpoint, bargains for his life (and, by extension, Jesse's) by having his partner kill Gale.

The scene is composed of nail-biting moment after nail-biting moment. Walter barely saving himself from his close encounter with death, wondering if Jesse is going to make it in time, and then watching him have to do something that his soul is clearly not ready for, all because of his loyalty to a man that doesn't deserve it.

The Train Heist — S05E05: "Dead Freight"

Desperate for an alternative source of methylamine (one of the substances necessary to cook meth), Walt opts for robbing a train carrying a tank of the chemicall. What ensues is one of the show's most anxiety-inducing scenes.

Directors of the show had repeatedly proven to be outstanding at building a sense of urgency, but rarely as strongly as in this sequence. With energetic editing, a thrilling musical score, and just the right amount of obstacles in the protagonists' way to make the scene suspenseful, the heist is undoubtedly one of the biggest edge-of-your-seat moments in Breaking Bad.

Skyler Attacks Walt — S05E14: "Ozymandias"

"Ozymandias," the highest-rated episode of Breaking Bad on IMDb with a staggering 10 out of 10, is heart-stopping adrenaline in its purest form. One of the episode biggest nail-biters comes when Skyler (Anna Gunn), realizing how dangerous Walter has become, threatens him with a knife and attacks him. Walter, Jr. (RJ Mitte) breaks up the fight, but Walt takes off with his baby daughter Holly.

The whole scene, brilliantly directed by Rian Johnson, is absolutely harrowing. It is, in many ways, what the entire show has been building up to: the breaking point of the White family. It's such an absorbing moment that it's easy to forget to blink while it takes place.

Hank's Death — S05E14: "Ozymandias"

Yet another devastating moment in "Ozymandias," the death of Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) at the hands of Jack Welker is one of the most suspenseful scenes in the show; and once it happens, it's one of the most heartbreaking moments in all of television.

As Hank lies wounded on the ground, Walter desperately bargains for his brother-in-law's life with Jack. Viewers have to watch the distressing scene in fear, hoping against all odds that Walt will somehow convince Jack to spare Hank. But when he says that Jack has clearly made up his mind already, it's expectable (but not any less painful) when they finally shoot him.

Walt Finds An Empty Crawl Space — S04E11: "Crawl Space"

After Gus fires Walt and threatens his family if he tries anything stupid, Walt knows that his best chance at survival is to have himself and his family "disappear". He goes to his house to get the money, but is dismayed to find the crawl space where he kept it completely empty, as Skyler has given it all to her lover Ted (Christopher Cousins) so that he can pay back the IRS.

The entire scene works as well as it does because of how terrifically crafted it is. The cinematography is jaw-dropping, the editing perfectly conveys the anxiety that Walter is feeling, and Bryan Cranston and Anna Gunn's performances are hauntingly terrific.

Hank Is Attacked By The Salamanca Cousins — S03E07: "One Minute"

Although it's hard to pick the most nail-biting scene in Breaking Bad, it's not a stretch to declare that it is the one where Hank is attacked by Tuco's (Raymond Cruz) cousins (played by Daniel and Luis Moncada) in retaliation for having killed the drug lord.

The entire sequence is a masterclass in building suspense. Hank receives an anonymous call warning him that he'll be attacked in one minute, and that's where things kick off. The shaky camerawork and choppy editing show Hank's anxiety, in collaboration with Dean Norris's outstanding performance and the eerie score. The scene culminates with Hank seriously injured, but having defeated both his attackers. It lasts just a few minutes, but it's so tense that it feels like hours.



