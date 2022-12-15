From stop-motion to cartoons to computer animation, animated Christmas films have been holiday traditions for generations. With new additions like Olaf's Frozen Adventure, Prep and Landing and everything in between, plenty of films get added to the must-watch list every holiday season, while but only the most memorable classics have remained there for decades.

Whether it's the beloved merry Christmas carols, the iconic holiday characters or that old-fashioned charm of a stop-motion Santa Claus, some Christmastime movies are watched every year by generations simply for the sprinkle of nostalgia they bring to the holiday season.

10/10 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Despite premiering just over a decade ago in 2011 with initially low expectations due to its lesser-known film studio, Arthur Christmas remains a nostalgic Christmas film throughout the United States and the United Kingdom for its heartwarming holiday story and lovable characters.

When Santa Claus finishes his job on Christmas Eve and discovers he missed one child out of the millions he delivered presents to that night, it's up to his son Arthur to get a gift under the tree of the skipped-over child before Christmas morning arrives.

9/10 'Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas' (1999)

Released in 1999, Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas is a memorable watch for gen Z-ers and millennials alike. The animated Disney film follows Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and the rest of the gang in three separate Christmas stories that bring all the characters together in song by the end.

Narrated by Kelsey Grammer, the three separate stories find Mickey and Minnie on a Gift of the Magi adventure, Pete committing the worst Christmastime offense against a young Max Goof, and Huey, Dewey and Louie learning the true meaning of Christmas after their selfishness for the holiday takes over.

8/10 'The Polar Express' (2004)

The Polar Express came out in 2004 and quickly became a Christmas tradition for gen Z-ers everywhere not only by watching the film, but for the real-life experiences created around the film involving train rides, bells, and drinking hot chocolate.

When a young boy begins questioning his belief in Santa Claus, he's invited on a magical train ride to the North Pole full of song and dance and hot chocolate which ends with him and dozens of other doubting children being reassured and left forever believing in Christmastime's main man.

7/10 'Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas In July' (1979)

Of all the Rankin/Bass stop-motion Christmas films, this one might be one of the least watched, considering it originally aired in July, but remains a classic crossover between iconic characters Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty the Snowman, who come together to take down an evil villain.

Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July was the 1979 summer sequel to Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which followed the characters on a journey to take down Winterbolt, who plots to force Frosty to help him blow the bulb on Rudolph's notable red nose for good.

6/10 'The Year Without A Santa Claus' 1974

In the age of stop-motion films, The Year Without A Santa Claus was a standout 1974 sequel to Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. Although the holiday special debuted on ABC in the 70s, it went on to air every holiday season for decades, becoming a nostalgic watch for generations.

When Santa becomes worn out and considers skipping his Christmas Eve duties altogether, it's up to Mrs. Claus and the elves to help change his mind with the help of Mother Nature and other memorable characters like Heat Miser and Snow Miser.

5/10 'Frosty The Snowman' (1969)

Frosty the Snowman is an animated TV special from 1969 that put characters to the song of the same name by Gene Autry, making history as the first film to feature the Christmastime character, which is why he's most likely the first snowman to pop into your head when you think of Frosty.

A magical top hat brings a snowman to life, who befriends a group of kids until an evil magician threatens to warm up the weather in order to get the hat from Frosty, who is taken to the North Pole in order to remain his jolly self.

4/10 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas!' (1966)

Based on the 1957 children's book by Dr. Seuss, How The Grinch Stole Christmas! turned into an animated Christmas special in 1966, launching The Grinch craze that continued with 2000's live-action How The Grinch Stole Christmas and 2018's computer-animated The Grinch.

When a big, green outcast named Grinch, who is known for hating Christmas, decides to ruin the festive spirit for all the Who's of Whoville, he must learn the true meaning of Christmas from little Cindy Lou Who and the rest of the Whoville citizens in this rhyming holiday classic.

3/10 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' (1964)

One of the first stop-motion Christmas films was Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, premiering in 1964 and remaining a yearly tradition after airing on television every holiday season, turning it into a Christmas classic.

Based on the song by Johnny Marks, the TV special follows a young Rudolph, who runs away from home with a misfit elf after believing his red, glowing nose would keep him from becoming one of Santa's reindeer, only to wind up being the only one in the North Pole able to guide Santa's sleigh and save Christmas on a snowy night.

2/10 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' (1970)

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town premiered on ABC in 1970, made with "Animagic" much like its predecessor Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and told the story of the famous Christmas carol of the same name. This TV special's nostalgic nature comes from both the stop-motion characters and beloved songs.

The movie follows a postman who tells the story of how Kris Kringle became Santa Claus and his journey giving toys, encountering villains like the Burgermeister and the Winter Warlock and transforming into the big guy who turned into Christmas' biggest icon.

1/10 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' (1965)

Of all the TV specials starring Charlie Brown and The Peanuts gang, it's A Charlie Brown Christmas that remains the most memorable, airing on television every year since 1965 until it began streaming exclusively on Apple TV+ starting in 2020.

The movie based on the Charles Schulz comic strip follows The Peanuts as they prepare for their holiday play, dance to what turned into the franchise's theme song titled "Linus and Lucy," and Charlie Brown as he celebrates with a sickly Christmas tree and learns the true meaning of the holiday.

