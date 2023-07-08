The '90s were a fertile era for cinema, full of rule-breaking and creativity. This was the decade where independent filmmakers really came into their own, and where even big studios weren't afraid to experiment. Countless movies from that time remain beloved classics. But what about the lesser-known ones?

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which obscure, more under-the-radar films from the '90s are the most worth watching. They came up with some intriguing picks, from sci-fi noir to superhero comedies.

10 'The Hard Way' (1991)

Nick Lang (Michael J. Fox) is a popular Hollywood actor known for his goofy, comedic performances. Desiring to break away from his on-screen persona and tackle a serious role, Nick becomes obsessed with shadowing a tough and seasoned New York City detective, John Moss (James Woods). The two form an unlikely camaraderie as they investigate a series of high-profile murders orchestrated by a killer known as "The Party Crasher".

"I watched this so much growing up. Michael J. Fox is hilarious. He was perfect for that part," said user sonoma12. "That might be Woods's best performance," added Redditor Several_Dwarts.

9 'The River Wild' (1994)

Meryl Streep stars in this adventure thriller as Gail Hartman, a former river guide who embarks on a white-water rafting trip with her husband Tom (David Strathairn) and their young son Roarke (Joseph Mazzello). However, their idyllic adventure takes a dangerous turn when they encounter outlaws Wade (Kevin Bacon) and Terry (John C. Reilly). Gail has to marshal all of her skills and cunning to outsmart the criminals and save her family.

User AffectionateForm9902 called the movie "a great thriller". While a little rough around the edge, The River Wild has its charms, especially the cinematography which really captures the beauty of the locations. Not to mention, Streep also does a lot to elevate the movie - as usual.

8 'Maverick' (1994)

Maverick is a Western comedy starring Mel Gibson as a charming gambler with a knack for getting into trouble. In his quest to raise enough money to enter a high-stakes poker game, Maverick encounters various eccentric characters and gets himself into a series of comedic misadventures. Along the way, he forms an uneasy alliance with a shrewd con artist named Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster) and the grizzled U.S. Marshal Zane Cooper (James Garner).

Together, they navigate the treacherous Wild West, encountering bandits, outlaws, and double-crossing rivals, all while trying to outwit each other and stay alive. "Very lighthearted but super fun Western," said Redditor AffectionateForm9902.

7 'Reality Bites' (1994)

Reality Bites is Ben Stiller's directorial debut, a comedy-drama centering on Lelaina (Winona Ryder), a recent college grad working on a documentary about the lives of her friends. They deal with issues like unemployment, unrequited love, and the pressure to conform to societal expectations.

Critics panned the film on release, but it has since been praised as a study of Generation X and has become a cult classic. "Reality Bites is a real little gem. It's highly influenced by MTV's The Real World, which came out in 1992 and is credited with inventing reality TV in its current format," said Redditor cerberaspeedtwelve.

6 'Sneakers' (1992)

Sneakers centers on Martin Bishop (Robert Redford), a former hacker and security expert who leads a team of skilled specialists in testing the vulnerability of computer systems. When Bishop is blackmailed by the government to retrieve a mysterious decryption device capable of breaking any code, the team finds themselves entangled in a web of espionage, double-crosses, and high-stakes deception.

"Sneakers is delightful. It’s a heist/hacker movie with a great cast and is funny, smart, and just all-around very fun. If you like movies where a wacky crew of experts works together to pull off some sort of zany plan, I highly recommend it," said Redditor SmoreOfBabylon.

5 'Mystery Men' (1999)

Mystery Men is a superhero comedy set in Champion City, where a group of underdog wannabe superheroes, known as the Mystery Men, strive to make a name for themselves. When the city's beloved superhero, Captain Amazing (Greg Kinnear), falls into the clutches of the diabolical Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush), the Mystery Men, led by Mr. Furious (Ben Stiller) must step up to save the day.

Bright, campy, and unapologetically slapstick, Mystery Men remains an intriguing curio from its decade. "It's a really fun, goofy entertainer that's ridiculous enough to have a great time!" said Redditor BuddhaKesh. "Criminally underrated," said user Apart-Prize-7612 simply.

4 'Camp Nowhere' (1994)

A group of misfit kids hatch a plan to create their own summer camp where they can escape the pressures and expectations of their parents. Led by the charismatic Morris "Mud" Himmel (Jonathan Jackson), they trick their parents into thinking they are attending various specialty camps. With the help of their quirky and resourceful counselor (Christopher Lloyd), they transform an abandoned summer camp into their own paradise.

Most critics excoriated Camp Nowhere on release, but fans of Christoper Lloyd will probably get a kick out of it. "One thing that always stuck with me about [Camp Nowhere] is the surprising amount of depth in archetypical characters like The Bully and The Popular Girl," added user AndyKaufmanSentMe.

3 'Go' (1999)

Go is a fast-paced crime-comedy directed by Doug Liman, the filmmaker behind The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow. Over a chaotic 24-hour period, the film weaves together interconnected stories of people caught up in drugs and crime. At the center of it all is Ronna (Sarah Polley), a grocery store clerk who finds herself mixed up in a dangerous drug deal after her friend falls through on his obligations.

With its non-linear narrative, sharp humor, and numerous plot twists, Go offers a wild ride through the underbelly of Los Angeles. "It's a lot of fun," said user gloomduckie. "My favorite car chase scene ever," added Redditor toxic_pantaloons.

2 'Lone Star' (1996)

Lone Star explores the intertwined lives of the inhabitants of a small border town in Texas. Chris Cooper leads the ensemble cast Sheriff Sam Deeds, who is tasked with investigating a long-buried mystery involving the disappearance of a corrupt former sheriff, Charlie Wade (Kris Kristofferson).

As Sam digs deeper into the case, he uncovers buried truths that not only shake the foundation of the town but also force him to confront his own family's past. Matthew McConaughey appears in a supporting role, and Frances McDormand also cameos. "A dry-as-a-bone neo-thriller, bordering on genius and gripping story," said Redditor MrJenzie. User SmoreOfBabylon​​​​ agreed, calling it "a great indie neo-Western murder mystery."

1 'Strange Days' (1995)

Kathryn Bigelow directed this sci-fi thriller set in a future where people can experience the recorded memories of others through a device called a "SQUID." Troubled former cop turned street hustler Lenny Nero (Ralph Fiennes) stumbles upon a disturbing video that captures a brutal crime, putting him in the cross-hairs of powerful forces who will stop at nothing to retrieve the evidence.

Strange Days is technically complex, with certain point-of-view shots that required an intricate camera setup, and thematically ambitious, taking on issues like technology, voyeurism, and the nature of truth. It was a major box office bomb, but its critical standing has improved over time, with some now calling it prescient. Many Redditors praised it in the thread. "I never knew how this managed to not be huge but it's one of the most mentioned underrated / lost gem type films that might actually deserve it," said user tomttt.

