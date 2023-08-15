Originality is assuredly one of the most crucial aspects of filmmaking; out-of-the-box premises, characters, and dialogue are not easy to come up with, which is partly the reason why creative and innovative films are most likely to be engraved in audiences' minds for better or for worse — they often depict a story that has likely never been done before.

While there are countless imaginative and groundbreaking movies that provide audiences with a fresh outlook on unique stories, these are 10 of the most creative, according to users on the platform.

10 'The Fountain' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

In this mind-bending science fiction story, audiences are introduced to Hugh Jackman's character who embarks on a quest through time to find the fountain of youth in an attempt to save the life of the woman he loves (Rachel Weisz) from her terminal illness.

On top of being visually alluring, The Foutainis undoubtedly an interesting watch (even if it is likely not everyone's cup of tea, with some people even finding it boring and confusing). Darren Aronofsky's feature is certainly worth checking for its creative storyline alone. "I wasn’t prepared for what it was the first time I saw and I think I would appreciate it a lot more if I saw it again," Chieftan69 wrote.

9 'Coherence' (2013)

Image via Oscilloscope Laboratories

In this James Ward Byrkit film, a group of eight friends reunites for dinner while a comet is passing overhead. During this astronomical anomaly, a strange chain of troubling events starts unfolding in this science-fiction mystery.

On Reddit, user Oye_oye_oye believes Coherence is one of the most original films of recent times, and even tells viewers not to "read the synopsis" and to "go in knowing nothing. Such a unique and amazing movie made on a razor thin budget." Although minimal, Ward Byrkit's movie is a compelling low-budget indie sci-fi that will likely surprise viewers with its clever writing.

8 'District 9' (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

The strangely moving District 9, which is set in South Africa, offers viewers a unique perspective on the future of humanity by showing a region where aliens are controlled by Multi-National United, a company that has no concern for the welfare of the aliens but will stop at nothing to master their cutting-edge technology.

Handling the universal themes of class inequality and xenophobia, Neil Blomkamp's influential low-budget science fiction movie has won over the hearts of many, including soullesspieguy, who claims that the film is one of the most original of the genre. "Totally different than any sci-fi movie I have ever seen," they wrote.

7 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Image via A24

Tackling mature themes in a thoroughly refreshing and captivating manner, Alex Garland's directorial debut follows a programmer (Domhnall Gleeson) who wins the chance to spend a week at the private state of his firm's CEO (Oscar Isaac). Caleb's mission, as he later learns, is to test the consciousness of a beautiful and highly advanced robot named Ava (Alicia Vikander).

Garland's thought-provoking movieabout AI is nothing short of a thought-provoking satire on technology and a commentary on sexism in our society, featuring a deeply enthralling and indubitably creative and inventive screenplay. BlatantlyThrownAway, for one, said the film immediately came to mind.

6 'The Lobster' (2015)

Image via Element Pictures

Starring Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, Yorgos Lanthimos' 2015 film is a satire on the current era of modern dating. In a dystopian world, those who are single have 45 days to find a partner, or else they are forced to be changed into the animal of their choice.

"Absolutely this!! Does not get mentioned enough," said Ok-Sprinklez after Accomplished-Quit187 wrote the film in a comment. The Lobsteris undoubtedly a sharply written and well-acted dark comedy with some of the most interesting premises of recent years. Like many Lanthimos films, it is humorous and strange, and definitely not to everyone's taste. "I literally can't even say what genre it is," a user remarked.

5 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Image via Focus Features

Directed by Michel Gondry and now considered a classic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind centers on a couple (Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey) who have a medical operation done to permanently remove each other from their memories after things between them go south.

This Best Original Screenplay winner surely deserves a place on this list, as many users on the platform would agree; RonMacPDX, for one, admitted that, upon first viewing, the movie "was something I had never seen anything like before or since." Charlie Kaufman's talent does not go unnoticed by moviegoers, with moviesarealright saying any of the films written by the screenwriter are "incredibly original and unique."

4 'Primer' (2004)

Image via THINKFilm

Possibly one of the best time-travel-themed films of all time, Primer features an impressively low budget of only $7,000 and a skeleton crew of five. The film follows two engineers (Shane Carruth and David Sullivan) as they build top-notch technology with the help of their friends. However, when the two accidentally create what they believe is a time machine, their lives inevitably take a wild turn.

Shane Carruth's fan-favorite film and now cult classic is doubtlessly a must-watch. It is severely praised for the refreshing and compelling way it deals with the themes of time traveling and provides viewers with an engaging, brainy time in front of the screen. According to Khiva, the film "ended up going into some very interesting and original directions."

3 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Image via Universal Studios

Centering around a young black telemarketer (LaKeith Stanfield) who adopts a white accent to succeed at his job in an alternate present-day version of Oakland, this thought-provoking black comedy by Boots Riley is so dystopian and mind-bending that it almost feels like a Black Mirror episode.

Filled with metaphors, Sorry to Bother Youis a well-constructed social satire; not only does it shine a light on the injustices between white people and POC, but on the massive economic and social contrast between the wealthy and poor. "Fantastic satire and as original as you can get. Some people are turned off by it, but I loved what it did and went for," RoscoeSantangelo commented.

2 'Swiss Army Man' (2016)

Image via A24

In this intriguing A24 feature, Paul Dano stars as the hopeless Hank, who finds himself stranded on a tiny desert island somewhere. What's next? Hank befriends a dead body (one of Daniel Radcliffe's best roles) and embarks on a wild journey to get back home.

Swiss Army Manis a top-tier absurdist black comedy by Daniel Kwan and DanielScheinert. Still,despite its creative and slightly unserious premise, the 2016 movie has an oddly touching and underlying message on the lies we tell ourselves and others. "How they can make a boner farting corpse movie that touches my heart is beyond me," CaptainPRESIDENTduck admitted.

1 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Image via A24

As it would seem, the Daniels take the crown for the most original directors working today, as the Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once is widely regarded as one of the most creative films in the industry. Its premise centers on a Chinese American immigrant named Evelyn, who must embark on a trippy adventure through the multiverse to stop an alternate version of her daughter (incredibly acted by Stephanie Hsu) from destroying the world.

"I felt was really original and I’ve never seen another movie quite like it. I laughed. I cried. I laughed until I cried. I really liked that movie," killakev564 explained. The Michelle Yeoh-led film — which earned her her first Academy Award — is one of the most bizarre, incredibly inventive and distinguishably genre-bending of recent times. On top of that, it is also a love letter about family (especially dysfunctional mother-daughter relationships) and a meditation on generational trauma.

