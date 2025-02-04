In the world of franchises, sequels, and corporate tie-ins, it’s nice to be able to watch a movie with something completely original to say. Films so creative they surprise even the most jaded of film critics don’t come out every week, but when they do, it’s a pleasant surprise to be savored.

A truly original film wears its creator's passion on its sleeve, and when a studio is bold enough to take a chance on it and celebrate it, audiences should do the same. Whether it was an accomplished director filming a movie in a way that’s never been done or an emerging visionary elevating a genre into Oscar-level acclaim, these are the movies that broke new ground in cinema.

10 'Birdman' (2014)

Directed by Alejandro G. Inarritu

Riggan Thompson (Michael Keaton) takes one last shot at reviving his acting career in Birdman. By orchestrating a play with him in the leading role, Riggan hopes to put his past as a big-screen superhero behind him, but the past, in the literal form of his costume-clad alter ego, Birdman, follows him with persuasions to return to the role. As complications, both personal and professional, cast a shadow on opening night, Riggan begins to understand it’s not his career on the line but his self-worth.

Director Alejandro G. Inarritu’s brilliant approach to making the film appear as one long take both immerses and disorients the audience as needed. The entire cast brings an energy that gives viewers the secondhand experience of jitters before opening night, with Keaton reminding everyone why he’s one of the most underrated actors of his generation. Birdman would go on to win four Academy Awards, including the top honors for Best Picture.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) Release Date October 17, 2014 Cast Andrea Riseborough, Naomi Watts, Emma Stone, Edward Norton, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan Runtime 120 Minutes Director Alejandro González Iñárritu Writers Alejandro González Iñárritu, Nicolás Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, Armando Bo Budget $16.5–18 million Studio(s) Searchlight Pictures Distributor(s) Searchlight Pictures

9 'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by Jordan Peele

It’s common to feel anxiety when meeting a partner’s parents, but for Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), it’s on a whole different level in Get Out. When Chris travels to meet his girlfriend Rose’s (Allison Williams) parents, he gets the sneaking suspicion that there’s something not quite right about the outwardly kind Missy (Catherine Keener) and Dean (Bradley Whitford). As Chris continues to experience increasingly odd behavior from his hosts and their hired help, he will begin to understand his presence is part of an unthinkable plan.

First-time director Jordan Peele was widely known as one half of the comedy duo Key and Peele, but he made immediate waves with his horror debut. Mixing social commentary and dark humor into a creepy horror atmosphere, Get Out was a success with audiences and critics alike. The film would go on to be nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Picture, with Peele winning for Best Original Screenplay.