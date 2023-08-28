The Oscars have long been recognized as the gold standard for cinematic excellence, with countless actors, directors, and composers over the years pushing themselves to new heights to achieve Oscar glory. The select ranks of the Academy Award winners have proven to be notoriously difficult to crack, as there is a strangely long list of excellent actors and directors that somehow never managed to win an Oscar: Alfred Hitchcock was nominated five times but never won, Albert Finney had the same stretch of bad luck, Richard Burton came up empty despite being nominated seven times, and Peter O’Toole was nominated eight times without ever winning.

Among those still working, Christopher Nolan has somehow never won an Oscar despite the fact that he has been nominated five times, as has Amy Adams, and Glenn Close has been… close… to the Oscar but has never quite broken through, despite her eight nominations. While these sorts of statistics prove just how difficult it is to win an Oscar, there are also somehow those people for whom nominations and wins seem to come as easily as walking up to give an acceptance speech. Not only that, but they also pass it on for multiple generations, racking up countless nominations along the way among various family members. And among those family dynasties, there is none better at racking up the nominations than the Newmans.

What Families Are Oscar Royalty?

There is a small but vibrant history of family Oscar dynasties, with multiple family members taking home the trophy. There are famous sibling winners, like Ethel and Lionel Barrymore, James and William Goldman, Herman and Joseph Mankiewicz, the Coen brothers, and Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty, to name a few. Then there are those whose Oscar affinities span generations: Henry Fonda and his daughter Jane Fonda each won an Oscar, and her brother Peter Fonda was also nominated several times. When it comes to wins, the Coppolas have the most different members with wins, as Francis Ford Coppola has five, his father Carmine and daughter Sofia Coppola each earned one, his brother-in-law David Shire has one, and his nephew Nicolas Cage has one. Sofia’s ex-husband Spike Jonze also has one, and Cage’s ex-wife Patricia Arquette also earned an Oscar.

For all the awards of the Coppolas, though, the undisputed top slot in nominations is held by the Newmans. When you think about it, it actually makes a great deal of sense, as the Newman family is a family of composers. All of their nominations have been for film scores, and famous composers have some of the highest Oscar nomination counts in history. The most famous example of this is probably John Williams and his 53 nominations, but there are a handful of others with extremely high nomination counts — some of whom are Newmans themselves.

Randy Newman Is a Pixar Icon

Randy Newman might be the most famous Newman of the group in modern times, as his music, like “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from Toy Story and “It’s a Jungle Out There” from the Monk TV series, has a catchy and pleasant ring to it, and his musical style has become inextricably connected to various different Pixar projects over the years. He has also written full scores for films like Marriage Story and The Natural and has been nominated a grand total of 22 times, winning twice for Best Original Song, for “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3 and “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc. in 2001.

Thomas Newman Composed '1917,' 'Finding Nemo,' and 'Skyfall'

Brothers Thomas and David Newman are Randy’s cousins, and each of them has also been nominated for their film scores. While he is not a household name, David Newman has scored a number of popular and beloved films over the years, like Serenity, Ice Age, and Galaxy Quest. Though he has never won an Oscar, he was nominated for writing the score to Anastasia in 1998.

David’s brother, Thomas Newman, is simultaneously one of the most accomplished members of the Newman family, and one with the worst luck of them all. Thomas has composed some iconic scores for films like Skyfall, 1917, Bridge of Spies, WALL-E, Finding Nemo, American Beauty, Cinderella Man, and The Shawshank Redemption. Despite his remarkable accomplishments, he holds a dubious honor: he has been nominated for an Oscar fifteen times and has never won, which places him in a tie with composer Alex North for the record of most nominations without ever winning.

Lionel Newman Worked on 'M*A*S*H' and Star Wars

If you go back a generation, Emil and Lionel Newman — the uncles of Randy, David, and Thomas — were part of the first generation of Newman family nominees. Emil, too, scored a number of classic films, like Alfred Hitchcock’s Lifeboat and the Best Picture-winning The Best Years of Our Lives, but like David, he was only nominated once, for Sun Valley Serenade in 1941.

His brother Lionel was more prolific and more successful, and like many others in his family, he worked in both film and TV. He was a conductor and musical supervisor in addition to being a composer of original music, and he was a music supervisor for the TV show M*A*S*H as well as for the original Star Wars trilogy. He was nominated 11 times and won one Oscar for Best Music in the film Hello, Dolly!

Composer Alfred Newman Has More Oscar Wins Than John Williams

By the count of nominations and awards, the greatest of the whole family is Alfred Newman. Alfred was the father of Thomas and David, and scored films such as The Greatest Story Ever Told, South Pacific, The King and I, The Song of Bernadette, and Best Picture-winners All About Eve and How Green Was My Valley. He was nominated 45 times for his music. His scores won nine Oscars in total — a number that surpasses even the most iconic composers of recent memory, like John Williams’ five and Alan Menken’s eight.

If you are keeping track at home, that means that in total, the Newman family has by far the most nominations in Oscar history, with 95 nominations and counting. While some other dynasties have met or surpassed them in wins — Douglas and Norma Shearer have up to 15 between the two of them, depending on how you count — no family has ever been as consistently prolific in nominations. It is remarkable that across only two generations, the Newmans have produced six different Academy Award-nominated composers — though, while the family is certainly not hurting for nominations, it is about time that Thomas gets his well-deserved Oscar.