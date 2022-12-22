Action is one of the most popular and in-demand film genres ever. In a safe, controlled atmosphere, action films can cause the spectator to experience momentary exhilaration and also stress. One and a half hours of nonstop excitement is a terrific option, but eight or ten hours straight is always preferable.

In addition to action movies, action shows are always in demand with many recent hit shows such as The Terminal List or Reacher. However, not all action shows receive the acclaim they deserve because there are so many produced each year. Moreover, given the dearth of excellent television shows and films that were released in the 2010s, several of them were sadly underappreciated.

'Kingdom' (2014 - 2017)

Kingdom follows a former mixed martial artist who is now a trainer (Frank Grillo) as he balances keeping his MMA facility afloat while dealing with his sons, played by Jonathan Tucker and Nick Jonas and his ex-wife’s troubles.

Due to the show's flawless integration of street issues, family drama, and martial arts, it is one of the most undervalued television programs ever produced. Besides the show's superbly choreographed martial arts sequences, viewers are also treated with a great drama based on honest and genuine real-life difficulties.

'Longmire' (2012 - 2017)

Longmire centers on Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), a fictional Absaroka County, Wyoming sheriff who works with his staff, colleagues, and daughter to look into serious crimes that occur there.

Sheriff Longmire is entertaining to watch since he solves murders without the use of cutting-edge technology, instead relying on his knowledge of books and his background as a cowboy. Moreover, the show paints a beautiful and potent picture by combining grit with grief swiftly. Along with providing viewers with excellent drama, Longmire has the guts to tackle some pressing problems facing modern-day Indian countries.

'Condor' (2018 - 2020)

Based on James Grady's novel Six Days of the Condor and its 1975 film adaptation Three Days of the Condor, Condor follows Joe Turner (Max Irons), a millennial with idealistic intentions, who joins the CIA in an effort to change the agency from within. He discovers a covert scheme that endangers the lives of millions of people. When contracted killers murder everyone in Joe's office, he is compelled to engage in combat with the most dangerous components of the military-industrial complex.

Condor is a suspenseful and jolt-driven thriller that isn't interested in slowing down for inattentive viewers, despite the fact that it hits many of the usual notes intrinsic to the subgenre. In addition, as a man who must rely on his brains rather than weapons, bombs, and technology, Irons is fantastic.

'Black Sails' (2014 - 2017)

Black Sails is a historical adventure TV series set on New Providence Island, around 20 years before the events of Treasure Island, during the Golden Age of Piracy. The series follows Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew as they struggle to protect the island of New Providence.

Viewers can expect Black Sails to have plenty of action and intrigue, as well as some memorable quotes, violent scenes, and intriguing characters. It's also a gritty, intricate story that explores the motivations behind the pirates' extreme desperation.

'Queen of the South' (2016 - 2021)

Queen of the South is an adaptation of the show La Reina del Sur, which is itself an adaptation of Spanish author Arturo Pérez-Reverte's novel of the same name. The show centers on Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga), a poor Mexican woman whose drug-runner boyfriend was murdered, who decides to build a big drug business.

The program doesn't hold back on the bloodshed, but with its glossy, theatrical shine, it still has a trace of its telenovela roots. Queen of the South is a gritty, brutal drug cartel show featuring a strong female lead that is delivered impressively by Braga.

'Happy!' (2017 - 2019)

Based on the four-issue comic book series of the same name, Happy! is a live-action/adult animated black comedy/action-drama TV series. The show follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), a former cop turned hitman, who finds himself in a hospital gurney and begins to befriend his daughter’s imaginary friend, a cheerful blue-fluttering unicorn.

The pace and the brutality are never-ending with Meloni performing in a magnificently debased manner. SyFy's Happy! might be for you if you like comics with an absurdist and harsh edge in one of the most inventively shot and acted series. The show is, moreover, a stunning blend of gore and bizarre humor that, while not exactly a novel idea, nonetheless manages to be captivating.

'Person of Interest' (2011 - 2016)

Person of Interest centers on Harold Finch (Michael Emerson), a secretive recluse wealthy computer programmer, who has created "the Machine," a government computer software that can compile data from all sources to predict terrorist attacks and identify those behind them.

Since the start of its run, Person of Interest has excelled at balancing standalone episodes with those that are more arc-heavy with a fantastic balance of action and drama. There is something for everyone in the show, which may simultaneously reassure, inform, thrill, and amuse its audience. It also has a smartly pleasant pace, which will keep viewers on the edge of their seats for most of the episodes.

'Strike Back' (2010 - 2020)

Based on novelist and former Special Air Service soldier Chris Ryan's 2007 novel of the same name, Strike Back covers the activities of Section 20, a covert division of the British Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, formerly known as MI6), which conducts a number of urgent, high-risk missions around the globe.

With more than a passing homage to Die Hard, the action in the series is frantic, quick, and sleek. Moreover, the superbly choreographed action sequences and exotic settings make the show develops fast and confidently, distinguishing itself from other shows at the time.

'Banshee' (2013 - 2016)

Banshee is centered on an enigmatic ex-con (Antony Starr) who claims to be deceased sheriff Lucas Hood in the small Pennsylvania Amish village of Banshee to avoid being discovered by powerful criminal boss Rabbit (Ben Cross).

The captivating plot of Banshee is not only one aspect of the show's beauty but also each of its nuanced, complicated characters is constantly being developed. Additionally, Banshee has set itself apart from other violent dramas by combining a stunning visual aesthetic and bringing together a cast that excels in their iconic roles. The narrative contains numerous unexpected links and turns in addition to its signature horrific brutality as well as satisfying action sequences.

'Justified' (2010 - 2015)

Justified follows U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) who is a modern-day 19th-century lawman, implementing his particular brand of justice in a way that makes him a target for criminals and puts him in conflict with his Marshal service superiors.

Justified has a fantastic balance of romance, action, and comedy with Olyphant perfectly portraying the leading role who is surrounded by a terrific supporting cast. Moreover, the ironic banter and the subtly sophisticated insights about life and the residents of Harland County that are almost Shakespearean in scope are what give Justified its very real excitement.

