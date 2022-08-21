Poor Peter Parker has perhaps the most infamously complicated double life of any superhero. The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has faced many enemies that have laid waste wherever he swings. Villains such as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Venom, and Mysterio have affected Parker’s superhero and public lives in devastating ways.

Scorpion

Marc Gagan was a private eye hired by J. Jonah Jameson to investigate the connection between Peter Parker and the web-slinger. However, Jameson took things further and molded Gagan into a similarly arachnid-themed vigilante. Unfortunately, since the experiment was ill-prepared or researched, Gagan turned evil.

While maintaining a severe physical threat, the experiment left him uncooperative or capable of advanced strategic thought. As his supervillain career continued, Gagan would later become the third host of the Venom symbiote, join the Thunderbolts, and be recruited by Norman Osborn as a founding member of the Dark Avengers.

Kraven the Hunter

Born in Russia, Sergei Kravinoff became obsessed with being able to prove he’s the world’s most excellent hunter – by defeating Spider-Man. Taking on the name Kraven the Hunter, he prefers to use his bare hands instead of guns or torpedoes.

He has often teamed up with his brother, the Chameleon, fought other heroes such as Black Panther, and succeeded in defeating Parker in the infamous storyline, "Kraven’s Last Hunt." While perhaps the most underutilized member of the Sinister Six, he’s about to receive his own movie starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the character.

Chameleon

As his alias implies, Dmitri Smerdyakov is a master of disguise, able to impersonate anyone with ridiculously well-crafted masks. Because of this, the Chameleon has relied more heavily on being a psychological threat rather than a physically intimidating menace.

He began scaling up his efforts against Spider-Man after his brother’s last hunt, working with both of the Osbornes and even figuring out his secret identity. So it may be a surprise to know that a character bearing his name made a cameo in Spider-Man: Far from Home, appropriately working undercover with Talos/Nick Fury.

Tombstone

Lonnie Lincoln is a crime boss with Frankenstein’s head shape, height, and strength, with pale skin and more deadly sharp teeth than Dracula. He ran afoul of the friendly neighborhood wall-crawler after threatening the life of his co-worker and supporter, Robbie Robertson.

While less prominent than Kingpin, he became famous amongst die-hard fans thanks to his promotion to central villain in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series. In this series, he became known as the big man of crime with indirect connections to dozens of Parker’s enemies.

The Shocker

A former safecracker turned hired killer, the Shocker does what he does less out of evil and more out of a fundamental need to make life easier for himself. The key feature of his costume is his trademark gauntlets that shoot shockwaves, hence the name.

The title of The Shocker was notably taken by two goons working for The Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Perhaps the most interesting variant of the character Ultimate Universe version. This went from comedic goon to complete psychopath who captured, tortured, and almost killed Spidey, and would have succeeded if not for the intervention of the police.

The Prowler

This masked criminal has become well-regarded by comic readers, largely thanks to his fearsome design and connection to the hero in his stories. In the main timeline, The Prowler was a teen prodigy who turned to a life of crime before becoming one of Peter Parker’s most trusted allies.

Thanks to his prominent role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Aaron Davis became the most well-known version of the villain, known for being the uncle of Miles Morales. Of course, he was far less of a supportive uncle in the comics, openly manipulating his nephew into supporting his selfish agenda.

Morlun

His name may not be the most well-known, but this vampire-like being has quickly made a name for himself amongst comic readers for being the greatest threat to the wall-crawler’s entire existence. His origin and home have remained shrouded in mystery throughout his existence, but it is known that he seeks to destroy those called totems – bridges between beasts and humans.

As a result, Morlun has made it his mission to destroy every Spider-person in the multiverse – even temporarily managing to kill the main Earth-616, Peter Parker.

Jackal

Professor Miles Warren taught Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy at Empire State University. Unfortunately, he developed an obsessive crush on Gwen Stacy and, blaming Spidey for her death, fell into madness. Less than willing to accept his hand in less than savory actions, he developed an alternate personality resembling a demon.

While initially disregarded by the larger storyline, he holds a specific accomplishment in the Marvel canon – he was one of the first scientists in New York to perfect the cloning process. This breakthrough led to him becoming the mastermind behind the infamous Clone Saga, having created a fan-favorite clone, Ben Reilly.

The Spot

This little-known character has been announced to be the villain of the two-part Spider-Verse sequel, and given the already-publicized grand scale, there’s no better choice. This poor soul began as a scientist researching to replicate the powers of teleporting superhero, Cloak. But the experiment went wrong, turning him into a being that looks like he stepped out of a modern art piece.

His white costume is covered in black spots that are portals to other dimensions. Initially, he does not seem to be a physically intimidating threat, but upon closer inspection, he proves to be far harder to defeat.

The Hobgoblin

For much of his first few appearances, the identity of this Green Goblin knock-off has been kept a mystery. Indeed, many people have adopted the identity over the years, but the original was a man named Roderick Kingsley. He sought to perfect Norman Osborn’s “Goblin Formula,” enhancing his physical strength without the mind-altering side effects.

He was so determined to remain anonymous that he brainwashed Daily Bugle reporter (and MCU Peter Parker’s best friend), Ned Leeds, into taking the initial fall for his crimes. He later assassinated him, revealing his true identity to readers ten years later.

