While superhero movies often introduce audiences to some of the most interesting and three-dimensional fictional characters that many people all around the globe seem to know and adore, not everyone understands their appeal.

Throughout the years, legendary characters like Spider-Man and Batman have become some of the most widely known, thanks to their cool abilities. Although these characters count on thousands of great admirers, several people don't see what makes them stand out from the rest. From Nightwing to Super-Man, these are the most overrated superheroes so far, according to Redditors.

10 Nightwing

Currently brought to life by Brenton Thwaites in Titans, the charming Dick Grayson is the sidekick of Batman in the DC Comics as well as a member of the Titans, going by the name of Nightwing. Although he has no superhuman powers, Dick is a great acrobat and aerialist, making him incredibly stealthy and agile.

On Reddit, some users argue that the character is slightly overrated, and the major problem seems to be his comics. According to Themysciran_, "Everyone loves the character of Dick Grayson but his books range from bad to extremely okay. All his best stuff is done in the Batman suit. DC really wants you to believe Nightwing is a thing, but they clearly don't buy it themselves because they consistently shove just okay talent on his solo books."

9 The Punisher

While there have been a bunch of movies on the character (Mark Goldblatt's 1989 film starring Dolph Lundgren, Jonathan Hensleigh's 2004 feature starring Thomas Jane, and Lexi Alexander's starring Ray Stevenson), Jon Bernthal's Netflix portrayal of the Marvel antihero seems to be a fan favorite.

StoneTigerRodeo argues that his "over the top 'Hardcore' characterization reeks of 'internet tough guy' syndrome on the part of the writers. And every story arc is the same." Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, is understandably among the most beloved characters of the universe. However, his depiction falls short for some.

8 Spider-Man

An iconic role passed down from actor to actor, starting with Toby Maguire, who passed the torch to Andrew Garfield, who ultimately passed it to Tom Holland, Spider-Man is a pretty popular superhero; that is also because he is one of the originals, with his first comics appearance dating back to 1963.

As the name suggests, his abilities come from a radioactive spider and include superhuman strength, speed, agility, and impressive reflexes. His biggest asset, however, is likely his intelligence, being one the smartest characters in Marvel. This, however, is not enough to convince Hioliolo that the character deserves the hype he has been given. "I’d say that 90% of people pick Spider-Man as their favourite superhero. He’s in my nightmares [rent-free]; only because he doesn’t pay it," they wrote.

7 Iron Man

Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) is undoubtedly among the most praised superheroes, and that has much to do with his high likability and emotional character arc. As it turned out, this genius billionaire didn't need superpowers to save the world; relying on his highly advanced tech was just enough.

Some users on the platform aren't impressed with his character (including catandthefiddler, who simply commented "Iron Man") and believe Stark gets more love than he deserves. However, LittleNeesh04 begs to differ: "Although he isn’t the most powerful and can’t even compete with others in the MCU, it is his story and personality that everyone loves him," they replied.

6 Captain America

Brought to life by Chris Evans in the MCU, the leading man Steve Rogers is also quite a popular character. This patriotic supersoldier was given a serum that provided him with awesome abilities, counting on superhuman agility, stamina, reflexes, strength, and durability.

With comments ranging from "capitalism in uniform" (mad_maxed) and "he just has a vibranium frisbee" (W_h3nry), Rogers is hardly a fan favorite on the platform, it seems. "He has less tech than Iron Man, he’s weaker than [Hulk], and the rest of his power is just 'oh look at me I have a shield,'" another user added.

5 Wolverine

Also a beloved Marvel character, James Howlett, also known as Logan and Wolverine, is a top-tier X-Men member. With unmatched healing power and iconic adamantium claws, this badass heartthrob, portrayed by Hugh Jackman in the film adaptations, usually appeals to almost every audience member.

Redditors' thoughts on the character are very clear on the platform. "Overused and turned from a spicy part of the team into a monotonous character with a dull, complex history," Purgecakes noted. "Even when he died he was heavily involved in every book somehow," TheJenkster wrote in another comment.

4 The Flash

Often nicknamed "the Scarlet Speedster," DC's Barry Allen possesses superspeed, including the ability to run, move, and think really fast. Though many different people have portrayed his character, Gran Gustin, who starred in the CW series, is a fan favorite. Still, despite recent controversies, Ezra Miller is still playing the character in the upcoming The Flash film.

Although the speedster has his own fair share of fans, some users, like LLamaWhoKnives, believe him to be "so boringly OP that [it's] impossible to make him cool in a movie." On top of this, the Redditor added: "Overrated character when portrayed on screen."

3 Deadpool

Ever since Deadpool came out, Ryan Reynolds' iconic on-screen counterpart surely became one of the most beloved by both regular moviegoers and superhero enthusiasts. Also known as Wade Walker, the character was given superhuman powers after a treatment at the Weapon X lab.

While it is true that the first installment of Deadpool's franchise felt like a breath of fresh air, providing audiences with a new and refreshing perspective on the superhero genre, many argue that the protagonist quickly lost his appeal. "Just one lazy [beaten-to-death] meme, joke, pop-culture reference after another," Missing_Username explains.

2 Superman

Portrayed by Henry Cavill (and many people before him, including Christopher Reeve and Tom Welling), Superman is undoubtedly a highly well-liked and favored personality when the subject is superheroes. Best known for his Kryptonian superhero persona, Clark Kent is one of the strongest characters ever to exist.

While Redditors understand that the man of steel's strength is admirable, many reveal that his characterization falls short personality-wise, ultimately making him fall on the "overrated" spectrum. "I'm not denying that he's a really effective and powerful hero, just he is typically a boring character in my opinion," TheWritingWriterIV commented.

1 Batman

Easily the winner of the "most overrated superhero" dispute on Reddit, Batman — once played by Christian Bale, Michael Keaton (set to return in the upcoming The Flash feature), and George Clooney, among others — is the alias of Bruce Wayne, a wealthy American philanthropist who relies on his inventions, much like Tony Stark. In the DCEU, Ben Affleck brings the character to life, while Robert Pattinson stepped into his shoes in a separate universe more recently.

When it comes to Batman, it seems that the "super" is missing from "superhero," at least according to users on the platform. "I love him, but a lot of times people write him up to be this badass that can do no wrong," kaykenner51 wrote. "He's not gonna take out a [world-ending] threat with just a couple days to prepare, not by himself, anyway," vegna871 commented on another post.

