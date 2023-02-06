While many films were smash hits at the 2022 box office, some of the same films were also some of the most pirated. According to exclusive data collected by the Variety Intelligence Platform, Marvel and DC films were among many of the most pirated of the year, with 70% of the year's top 10 most pirated films belonging to superhero films. The piracy in question consists of illicit streams and downloads. Spider-Man: No Way Home took the number one spot by making up 21% of 2022's film piracy, with The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Uncharted, Eternals, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Encanto following not too far behind.

According to Muso data, the availability via streaming of movies after their initial theatrical release is a huge factor when it comes to piracy. This is because the faster a movie is available on streaming, the easier it is to produce high quality versions of that film on piracy sites, as opposed to "cam-rip" versions that were illegally filmed in the theater. According to a Muso analyst, "cam-rip" versions of a film can “often provide an unsatisfactory viewing experience and can drive frustrated consumers into theaters for a better experience.”

However, films appearing on streaming services right after they hit theaters is not the only reason for high reports of piracy in 2022. Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters late December and still managed to become the third-most-pirated title of Q4, showing that just the sheer popularity of a film alone can increase piracy in modern times. The shortening of theatrical windows after the COVID-19 pandemic is also a huge factor, with films like The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting streaming services after just 45-50 days in theaters. The Batman made up 13 percent of film piracy last year while Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also hit hard with 10 percent.

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most pirated film of the year, it didn't start getting pirated quite as much until it was in theaters for 90 days and three days before its VOD release. This shows that the longer a movie stays in theaters, the least likely it is to be pirated. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production between Disney’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, and because Sony is attached, the film did not apply for the Disney 45-day theatrical window, which would have enabled the film to drop on Disney+. However, the film was available to stream on Starz, which has a much smaller audience than a service like Disney+.

Overall, it seems that as profitable as it is for films to hit streaming services shortly following their theatrical releases, this causes piracy to increase detrimentally.