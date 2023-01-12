The 2010s have been great for some of Gen X's most iconic performers. Thanks to streaming and its many possibilities, multiple actors who faced hardship in the 2000s made successful comebacks. Indeed, people like Winona Ryder and Kevin Costner became A-listers again after struggling for the first half of the 2000s.

Ryder and Costner were among the most successful actors in the 90s, starring in commercial hits and racking up Oscar nominations and wins before their careers declined with the new millennium. And while they managed to make a successful comeback, some of their fellow 90s icons weren't so lucky, instead fading into oblivion.

Winona Ryder

Arguably the most iconic actor of the 90s, Winona Ryder rose to stardom in the late 80s with the teen comedy Heathers and the black fantasy comedy Beetlejuice. She then became a bonafide star, receiving Oscar nominations for her performances in The Age of Innocence and Little Women and starring in some of the 90s' most iconic films, including Edward Scissorhands, Bram Stoker's Dracula and Reality Bites.

Ryder's career waned with the new millennium's arrival following a shoplifting incident. She played minor roles and cameos in several films and starred in several independent productions. Ryder's career recovered near the decade's end, with small but meaningful roles in Star Trek and Black Swan. Since 2016, Ryder has played Joyce Byers in Netflix's sci-fi hit Stranger Things.

Kevin Costner

Few 90s leading men were as prolific as Kevin Costner. The actor made a name for himself in the 80s with films like Bull Durham and Field of Dreams. However, he consolidated his fame in the 90s thanks to the overwhelming critical and commercial success of Dances with Wolves, which won him two Oscars. Later hits followed, including Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and The Bodyguard.

Costner's undoing was the monumental flop that was Waterworld, an expensive box office bomb that derailed his career in the mid-90s. Costner didn't disappear per see in the 2000s – he acted in numerous films, none of which managed to restore his reputation as a box office draw. However, his career got back on track in the 2010s, mainly thanks to his supporting roles in hits like Man of Steel and Hidden Figures.

Meg Ryan

The 90s had many great rom-coms, and Meg Ryan starred in almost all of them. As the undeniable queen of the genre, Ryan lent her talents to such classics as Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail and underrated albeit corny entries like City of Angels and When a Man Loves a Woman.

Ryan built her fame atop a good girl persona. When she tried to get rid of it by starring in riskier films in the 2000s, audiences failed to respond to her new image, and her career slowed down. Ryan tried to get back to the genre that made her famous with films like the critically panned The Women, but it was too late; unfortunately, her career never recovered.

Macaulay Culkin

No child star was more prolific throughout the 90s than Macaulay Culkin. The one-two-punch of Home Alone and My Girl turned him into an A-lister, while projects like The Good Son and Richie Rich further established his popularity.

Culkin retired in 1994 following personal issues with his overbearing father. Since then, he has made a few appearances in some movies, mainly independent features. Culkin made a high-profile return to television with 2021's American Horror Story: Double Feature, earning critical praise for his performance.

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone became a familiar face thanks to her appearances in several Aerosmith videos, including the now-iconic "Cryin'" and "Crazy." Her film debut in 1993's Crush earned her critical praise, but it was her acclaimed performance in the 1995's Clueless, one of the best teen comedies from the 90s, that made her an icon.

Clueless' success gave Silverstone a multi-million dollar contract with Columbia. Unfortunately, her future projects failed to deliver critically or commercially. Silverstone's undoing was the 1997 critically-panned superhero film Batman & Robin, in which she played Batgirl. Silverstone continued her career in the 2000s with supporting roles in films and a leading role in the short-lived series Miss Match.

Devon Sawa

The 90s had no shortage of popular child actors, and Devon Sawa was among the most recognizable. The young actor played memorable roles opposite Christina Ricci in the fantasy comedy Casper and the coming-of-age drama Now and Then, both in 1995. Sawa also starred in Little Giants and Wild America, the latter of which cemented him as a teen heartthrob.

Sawa began the 2000s with a leading role in Final Destination, but his career declined after its release. He appeared in several independent productions but didn't get another mainstream role until the latter half of the 2010s.

Bridget Fonda

As part of the prolific Fonda family, Bridget Fonda had everything to conquer Hollywood, and she did for a while. Following her breakthrough roles in Single White Female and Singles, both in 1992, Fonda played lead roles in the 1993 action film Point of No Return and the 1994 romantic comedy It Could Happen to You.

Fonda continued a steady career in the latter half of the 90s with films like City Hall and Tarantino's Jackie Brown, but her star declined in the new millennium. Her last performance was in the 2002 TV movie The Snow Queen, after which she quietly retired from acting.

Demi Moore

Following her star-making turn in 1990's Ghost, Demi Moore rose to the top of the Hollywood food chain. She starred in three major box office smashes: A Few Good Men, Indecent Proposal and Disclosure, cementing her as one of the biggest box-office draws in the business. However, her career suffered a setback following several commercial failures, including The Juror and G.I. Jane.

Moore had a comeback in the early 2000s with Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, but her relationship with Ashton Kutcher attracted more attention than her acting efforts. She spent the rest of the decade playing supporting roles in several films, although only a few became successful.

Val Kilmer

Like many other 90s icons, Val Kilmer rose to stardom in the 80s with iconic feel-good movies like Top Gun and Willow. He began the 90s with Oliver Stone's musical biopic The Doors before starring in a trifecta of acclaimed projects: Tombstone, True Romance and Heat. He then played Batman in Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever and took the lead role in the 1997 reboot of The Saint.

Kilmer's career in the new millennium was uneven at best. He appeared in high-profile box office flops like Red Planet and Alexander but scored minor hits with cult classics like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci became an icon thanks to his numerous collaborations with Martin Scorsese. The 90s were particularly kind toward Pesci; he began the decade winning an Oscar for Goodfellas before starring in the box-office hit Home Alone. He also starred in the critical and commercial hit My Cousin Vinny before reteaming with Scorsese for 1995's Casino.

Unlike other forgotten 90s icons, Pesci disappeared voluntarily, retiring from acting in 1999. He returned to the screen a few times, most recently in Scorsese's 2019 biopic The Irishman, which earned him another Oscar nomination.

