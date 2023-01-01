Brendan Fraser is making a highly-publicized comeback of sorts thanks to his career-best performance in Darren Aronofsky's drama The Whale. The actor's career peaked during the early 2000s before slowing down during the decade's second half. The 2010s were unfair toward him, but Fraser is back with a vengeance, on route to his first Oscar nomination.

Like Fraser, these actors ruled the 2000s, starring in big-budget movies and attracting significant praise for their performances. However, the 2010s slowed down and derailed their once-promising careers. Unlike Fraser, and quite unfortunately, many haven't reached their much-deserved renaissance era.

Brendan Fraser

Following his breakthrough in the 1992 film Encino Man, Brendan Fraser became a major star in the late 90s thanks to films like George of the Jungle and The Mummy. Fraser entered the new millennium as the leading action man in family entertainment, scoring major hits like Journey to the Center of the Earth while starring in awards-friendly projects like The Quiet American and Crash.

Fraser's career slowed down at the end of the noughties due to several personal issues. However, he bounced back near the end of the 2010s with a role in DC's Doom Patrol. Fraser's performance in The Whale has earned considerable praise, including his first Golden Globe nomination.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman rose to prominence in the early 90s, earning an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Quentin Tarantino's 90s-defining cult classic Pulp Fiction. She entered the 2000s as a leading lady, starring in Tarantino's Kill Bill duology and branching out with rom-coms like Prime, musicals like The Producers, and action comedies like My Super Ex-Girlfriend.

However, Thurman's career declined near the decade's end. She played supporting roles in several films throughout the 2010s and even earned an Emmy nomination for her guest stint in the musical show Smash. Still, and rather unfortunately, her career hasn't gone back to its mid-2000s peak.

Clive Owen

Few actors had such a chokehold on 2000s cinema as Clive Owen. The actor began his career in the 90s before achieving international attention with Robert Altman's Gosford Park. He earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Mike Nichols' Closer before becoming a leading man in high-profile projects like Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez's Sin City and Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men.

Owen's career in the 2010s was much more uneven. He played leading roles in several films that flew under the radar and supporting turns in high-profile disasters like Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. He had more luck on television, with roles in the miniseries Hemingway & Gellhorn and the historical drama The Knick.

Maria Bello

Maria Bello was never a movie star per se, but she was one of the hardest and most talented working actors of the 2000s. Following her big break in the 2000 musical comedy Coyote Ugly, Bello played critically-acclaimed roles in Wayne Kramer's The Cooler and David Cronenberg's A History of Violence. Bello then tried her luck in the blockbuster genre with The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

The 2010s saw Bello's film career decline, and the actor turned to television. She played supporting roles in mostly mediocre films, with her name adding some sense of legitimacy to the otherwise forgettable projects. Bello was one of the screenwriters for the 2022 Viola Davis vehicleThe Woman King, so perhaps she will receive some Oscar love in the upcoming awards season.

Eric Bana

Following his star-making performance in the Australian indie Chopper, Eric Bana became one of Hollywood's hottest leading men. His scene-stealing supporting turn in Ridley Scott's Black Hawk Down led him to the starring role in Ang Lee's divisive adaptation of Hulk. He then went toe-to-toe with Brad Pitt in the 2004 epic Troy before playing the lead in Steven Spielberg's Munich, one of the all-time best historical movies.

After playing the villain Nero in the 2009 Star Trek reboot, Bana's career slowed down. His next major role came near the decade's end, playing the lead in the 2018 true crime miniseries Dirty John. Bana played supporting roles in several films, but none was a significant success.

Renée Zellweger

Few actors were as big during the early 2000s as Renée Zellweger. Following her star-making role in 1996's Jerry Maguire, Zellweger became a leading lady with her Golden Globe-winning turn in the 2000 comedy Nurse Betty. She then received three consecutive Oscar nominations for her performances in the defining romantic comedy Bridget Jones's Diary, the musical Chicago and the epic Cold Mountain, claiming the statue for the latter.

Zellweger continued her string of success well into the late 2000s, but her career came to a near stop in the 2010s. Following a six-year hiatus, Zellweger reprised her role as Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones's Baby and won a second Oscar for her performance in the 2019 musical biopic Judy. However, she seems to have gone back to a hiatus.

Orlando Bloom

To say that Orlando Bloom was one of the hottest young stars of the new millennium would be an understatement. Bloom starred back-to-back in two of the highest-grossing franchises in film history, playing Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy before portraying Will Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Meanwhile, he played lead roles in several films, including Cameron Crowe's Elizabethtown and Ridley Scott's Kingdom of Heaven.

Like many other stars from the 2000s, Bloom's career took a downturn after the Pirates trilogy. Bloom has starred in some films and plays a leading role in the fantasy series Carnival Row, but his career is nowhere near the level he achieved during the noughties.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones was one of the world's biggest movie stars during the 2000s. Following her star-making role in 1998's The Mask of Zorro, Zeta-Jones became a bonafide leading lady. She won the 2003 Oscar for her supporting turn in Chicago before playing major roles in films by Steven Soderberg, Steven Spielberg and the Coen brothers. She ended the decade winning a Tony for her role in A Little Night Music.

As with her Chicago co-star Zellweger, Zeta-Jones saw her career decline near the decade's end. She worked intermittently throughout the 2010s in film and television, mainly playing supporting roles; however, her star took a hit following long periods of inactivity. She recently starred in the Netflix hit Wednesday, playing the iconic character of Morticia Addams.

Aaron Eckhart

Following a memorable supporting role opposite Julia Roberts in Steven Soderberg's Erin Brockovich, Aaron Eckhart's career took off. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the 2005 black comedy Thank You For Smoking before playing Harvey Dent/Two-Face in Christopher Nolan's genre-bending superhero movie The Dark Knight. Eckhart finished the decade co-starring opposite Nicole Kidman in the drama Rabbit Hole.

Eckhart never lived up to his leading man status, especially after the negative reception to films like I,Frankenstein. His projects in the 2010s saw him take on supporting roles in successful B-movies like the Has Fallen series.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank began the new millennium by winning an Oscar for her work in Boys Don't Cry. Her career then exploded, leading to a second Oscar win for her performance in the Clint Eastwood sports drama Million Dollar Baby. Swank then explored different genres, including supernatural horror and romantic comedy, with mixed-to-positive results.

Swank worked sporadically throughout the 2010s, although none of her films was particularly successful. In 2022, she became the star of the ABC drama Alaska Daily, which earned her her first Golden Globe nomination in seventeen years.

