After watching Tim Burton's first dive into a television series with Wednesday and Jenna Ortega's deliciously deadpan portrayal, Wednesday now can be added to one of Burton's most iconic female characters. From Catwoman to Angelique, throughout his feature films, he has delved into female heroes, villains and misunderstood teens, and while many of his films have male leads, the female characters have complexity in their motives and emotions.

Tim Burton's visual style isn't the only aspect that makes his films unique, as his characters have deep emotional motives which always add warmth to his gothic style. With themes of unrequited love, revenge and death, Burton is able to bring emotion, softness, and love to his female characters – even the villains.

Catwoman – 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Tim Burton's first two Batman movies were iconic for their mix of comic book visuals and the gothic Batman style. Before Christopher Nolan produced his more realistic version of a superhero film, Burton's quirky yet complex portrayal of Catwoman played by Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns is iconic.

Catwoman's meek and shy persona as Salina Kyle is juxtaposed with the frankenstein-esque suit she creates when saved by her beloved cats after being pushed out a window. Her delicately balanced character shows both a sympathetic and dangerous side that epitomizes Burton's unique female characters.

Lydia Deetz – 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Beetlejuice is an iconic late-80s fantasy horror film that captured families' imaginations with Micheal Keaton's deliciously villainous Beetlejuice, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin's naive ghosts, and Catherine O'Hara's modern artist. However, it was Lydia played by Winona Ryder that lives on in everyone's memories as the misunderstood angsty gothic teen.

Forever attending a funeral, Lydia stands out among her artsy city family and the newly renovated home. Her melancholic and dramatic personality at such a young age makes her the perfect conduit for all things strange and unusual. She softens as she tries to help the Maitlands and even though she eventually ditches the all-black attire, she finally feels normal in the house of the living and the dead.

The Red Queen – 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Tim Burton's re-imagining of Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland was a colorful and unique delve into the possibilities that the classic story developed. One of the main female characters that really made an impression from the classic Disney film Alice in Wonderland and pushed even further by Burton, is The Red Queen.

Played by the great Helena Bonham Carter, The Red Queen is the ultimate spoiled brat in an adult's body, even though her head is twice the size it should be! This small (well... large) detail made The Red Queen visually epitomize her conceited and arrogant nature even before she shouts "Off with his head!".

Sally – 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Tim Burton's story and vision were brought to life by director, Henry Selick in The Nightmare Before Christmas. The stop-motion animated film is a mix of Christmas and Halloween vibes, and for many, a yearly tradition. Its musical numbers and unique style only add a backdrop to the likable Jack and Sally, voiced by Chris Sarandon and Catherine O'Hara.

Sally is the sweet voice of reason throughout Jack's crisis of identity. Her unanswered love for Jack doesn't stop her from looking out for him as his attempts at being Santa Claus goes south. Her strong and persistent nature makes her not only an iconic character but ultimately the hero in the end.

Veruca Salt – 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

In another re-imagining, Tim Burton tackled the popular story of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory with his famous juxtaposition of colorful and happy music with the rotten children and nightmarish circumstances that take place in the factory.

Veruca Salt played by Julia Winter is the quintessential spoiled brat that Burton is so good at depicting. However, in his creative take on the classic story, Veruca is almost villainous in her wide smile and brashness when she jumps over the gate to take one of Willy Wonka's trained squirrels, only to be deemed a 'bad nut'!

Pegg Boggs – 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Edward Scissorhands delved into the housewives of the 1950s, where lonely stay-at-home women and their gossiping ways ruled the street. In Tim Burton's style, the houses are pastel colors with the looming mansion on the hill in black. When Pegg (played by Dianne Wiest), the local Avon lady finds Edward (played by Johnny Depp), alone in the mansion, she takes him in without hesitation.

The family follows Pegg's lead without a question and she embraces Edward and his quirks like she would her own son. Although she is the ultimate mother figure, Pegg is an outsider among the other housewives. Edward gets the mother he never had, and Pegg finds a sweet soul in Edward much like her own.

Nathalie Lake – 'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

Sarah Jessica Parker joins an ensemble of characters in Tim Burton's quirky Mars Attacks! where she plays the easy-going but fashionable interviewer Nathalie. She and her beloved pooch, Poppy, are the first to be abducted by the unpredictable aliens from Mars.

While most of the characters have disturbing and well-written backgrounds, Nathalie is the most memorable. After being abducted and experimented on, a scene reveals her head being attached to Poppy's body – it's something that has stuck with fans ever since. Even through all this, in true Burton style, she is able to find love with fellow beheaded scientist Kessler (played by Pierce Brosnan), before their true demise – the ultimate love story for the ages!

Mrs Lovett – 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

One of the more brutal stories told by Tim Burton, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is an adaption of the Tony-Award winning musical. It mixes a love story with a slasher film in the setting of late 1800s London. Sweeney Todd (Johnny Depp), opens a barber shop above the brash Mrs Lovett's (Helena Bonham Carter) pie shop.

Mrs Lovett is another complex villain in the Burton-verse. Her sweet fantasies with Sweeney Todd show Burton's penchant for mixing the charming with the dark. While Mrs Lovett's unrequited love for Todd brings her success in her Pie Shop, it clouds her judgment and she follows him down his dark path of revenge, ultimately ruining them all.

Emily – 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

In Corpse Bride, Emily, voiced by Helena Bonham Carter, is another strong and wickedly funny character that is represented by Tim Burton as the outsider once more. Struggling with her identity of being a dead bride to the very much alive and otherwise engaged husband Viktor voiced by Johnny Depp, Emily's somewhat relatable situation and her redeeming moment make her one of the most likable Burton characters.

With a tragic backstory and her new husband Viktor who is engaged to be married to someone else, Emily is a torn and conflicted character. Although she loves Viktor, Emily ultimately sacrifices herself for others and the melancholic final scene is a loving ending for such a tragic Burton character.

Angelique – 'Dark Shadows' (2012)

Back to the dark side of the Burton-verse, Angelique played by Eva Green is the Disney villain of Dark Shadows. Incredibly beautiful with a wicked smile, her uniquely Burton trait is her complex character which leads her to the path of evil. Her unrequited love for Barnabas Collins (Johnny Depp) pushes her to dedicate her life to taking down the Collins name.

After using her powers to transform Collins into a vampire, she creates a rival fishing company and becomes an extremely successful and fierce woman in her own right. However, in her bittersweet defeat, her vulnerability is revealed and shows how truly sensitive she was all along.

