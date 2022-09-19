Say whatever you want about the MCU: they know how to break the box office.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a long way in fifteen years. Ever since the release of Iron Man in 2008 officially brought on Phase One and introduced us to what would become the Infinity Saga. Since the beginning, the MCU has only ever continued to grow in popularity, expand its universe, and, more recently, further explore the multiverse in ways we'd not seen before.

RELATED: The Most Rewatchable MCU Movies, Ranked

With its expanding timeline and ever-growing fandom, the MCU has garnered significant successes from releases spanning over a decade. With a whopping 29 films under their belts, some have, at one point, made it into the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time, where four remain: Box Office Mojo is a handy way to keep track of their earnings. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise ever, and of its combined $27.6 billion in box office earnings, $15.7 billion of that total is from the franchise's top ten alone.

'Captain Marvel' (2019)

Many people were unsure about the route this movie would take when it was released just two months before Avengers: Endgame in February 2019, and some were disappointed with how it turned out. While critics praised its visuals, comedy, and action sequences, giving it a 79% on the Tomatometer, audiences couldn't have agreed less at a 45%.

Despite its poor reception from audiences, it had a record-breaking opening weekend and surpassed the $1 billion mark just over three weeks after its release. While it certainly isn't the most popular Marvel movie ever, it earned a total of $1,128,274,794, is the 10th highest-grossing MCU movie, peaked at the 23rd highest of all time, and now resides at 28th overall.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

The second installment in the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy was set post-Endgame and took viewers on an emotional journey with our friendly neighborhood Spidey. Following Tony's death, fans left cinemas reeling from the loss of the beloved character, and Spider-Man: Far From Home saw the aftermath of the loss in full force.

While the film may not have reached as high as others, only peaking at the 24th highest-grossing movie of all time, it still did incredibly well for itself. On a budget of just $160 million, it grossed a worldwide total of $1,131,927,996 at the box office, marking the official end of the MCUs Phase Three as the 9th highest-grossing movie.

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

While Spider-Man: Far From Home closed out Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain America: Civil War opened it with a bang, featuring the debut appearance from our favorite web-slinger. With the release of Chris Evans' Captain, America's third solo movie came to a slew of praise from critics and audiences.

Civil War is the highest-rated and highest-grossing Captain America movie in the trilogy, with a 90% approval rating from critics on the Tomatometer and an 89% audience score. On top of its praise, it did exceedingly well at the box office, retaining $1,153,304,495 on a budget of $250 million. While it peaked at number twelve, it now resides at twenty-fourth at the worldwide box office.

'Iron Man 3' (2013)

Trying to fathom the thought of the MCU without Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man is a difficult thing to do. The movie not only paved the way for the epic adventure we know today but who knows where the franchise would be without the one and only Tony Stark.

It's the one that started it all. And it was the first in the MCU to have three solo character movies. Given the uncertainty surrounding the first and second movies in the trilogy, they weren't as well received. However, Iron Man 3 became the second MCU project to earn over $1 billion at the box office. In total, it brought in $1,214,811,252 on a budget of $200 million and peaked at number five on the highest grossing of all time.

'Black Panther' (2018)

Black Panther became the highest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie upon its release. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it has an impressive 96% approval rating, which, to date, is the highest of the 29 MCU movies.

2018s first MCU release marked the sixth installment of Phase Three, bringing a new origin story that we hadn't seen yet. Before Black Panther, we'd only met T'Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) once two years before Civil War, and once his solo film arrived, fans were instantly excited, and it didn't disappoint. It grossed $1,346,913,171 and peaked as the ninth highest-grossing movie ever.

RELATED: 'Black Panther 2': Release Date, Cast, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far About 'Wakanda Forever'

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

The second Marvel project that peaked at number five among the highest-grossing movies is 2015s Avengers: Age of Ultron. It's the second in the Avengers team-up franchise and the least popular of the four according to critics and fans, with a 76% approval rating on the Tomatometer and an 82% audience score.

Despite being the least popular of the four, Age of Ultron did exceedingly well at the box office, bringing home $1,402,809,540 on a budget of somewhere between $444 and $495.2, making it the fifth highest grossing of the MCU movies ever made. It now sits at 13th among the highest-grossing films of all time.

'The Avengers' (2012)

It was the team-up we'd all been waiting not so patiently to see. Phase One culminated in 2012 with the release of Marvel's The Avengers, and what an ending it was. Phase One consisted of six solo movies spanning over four years, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, and, lastly, The Avengers, which opened the Infinity Saga.

There have been a further three Avengers movies since the first team-up back in 2012, with another two on the way that we can expect to see in 2025 to close out Phase Six. While the world of superheroes and villains has grown in popularity since then, the film did incredibly well for itself, earning $1,518,812,988, almost seven times its budget, and marking the first MCU movie to surpass the $1 billion mark. It peaked at the third highest-grossing of all time upon release but sits at the ninth today.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Image via Netflix

December 2021 was a big month for Marvel fans. We had the Hawkeye reveal with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin from the Netflix Daredevil series and a cameo from Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The exciting reveals tied the Marvel TV series and MCU together, leaving the door open for another Daredevil project.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marked the highest grossing ever for a Spider-Man movie. Incredibly well praised by critics and audiences alike, the film won a whopping thirty-four awards ranging from the actors' performances to its visual effect. While it peaked and remains at the sixth highest-grossing of all time, that could change once the extended version has finished playing in select theaters. No Way Home currently sits at 1,914,310,753 at the box office, and it only continues to rise.

RELATED: Marvel Studios' D23 Sizzle Reel Teases Phase 5's 'Daredevil: Born Again' and More

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, we were in denial at what we'd witnessed, unable to comprehend that we had to wait a year for the answers we so desperately craved. With half the planet wiped from existence at the hands of the mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), our remaining superheroes took a hell of a beating.

The third Avengers movie became the first ever superhero film to surpass $2 billion worldwide and only the fourth ever movie to do so, breaking multiple box office records as a result. IW peaked at number four on the top ten highest grossing of all time, earning a whopping $2,048,359,754 in total box office earnings. It currently sits at number five.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

It was the most highly anticipated movie of 2019. Whether you were a Marvel fan or not, you knew about the hype surrounding the release of Avengers: Endgame. Speculations arose immediately after Infinity War ended, and the wait to find out what happened seemed like an eternity. When the wait was finally over, we weren't disappointed, heartbroken maybe, but not disappointed.

Upon its release, it soon became apparent that the movie could top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, and within three months, it succeeded in doing just that for slightly under two years. Endgame was incredibly well received by fans and critics, earning a 94% on the Tomatometer with a 90% audience rating. Avatar may have reclaimed the number one position, but the fourth in the Avengers franchise sits at $2,797,800,564, a mere $49 million below its successor.

KEEP READING: A History of the Highest-Grossing Films of All Time, From 'Jaws' to 'Avatar'