2022 has come to an end and has been another amazing year for film, especially the TV section with so many excellent TV programs being released. Moreover, miniseries have lately been a popular television format since they can effectively depict small stories that only require a few episodes without the need to drag for too long.

Recently, IMDb made public their annual ranking of the most popular miniseries with some interesting candidates. These shows, which range from the most eagerly awaited prequels to unique independent series, are always a hit.

‘1883’ - 8.8

1883 is the prequel to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone as well as his other pre-Yellowstone series, 1923. The show depicts the travel westward of the Dutton family before establishing what would later become the Yellowstone Ranch in Montana.

Due to the existence and success of the original series, 1883 is immediately met with a great deal of attention. The plot in 1883 is bloodier and grittier, emphasizing the lawlessness of the Wild West and the brutal reality of existence in the late 19th century. The miniseries continues to maintain the level of excellence, amusement, and elegance that makes Yellowstone famous. Stream 1883 on Paramount+.

‘The Santa Clauses’ - 6.3

Serves as a sequel to 2006 The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, the miniseries The Santa Clauses continues to follow Scott Calvin a.k.a Santa Clause, reprised by Tim Allen as he reaches 65 and realizes he can’t continue to be Santa. Thus, he starts looking for a viable replacement while preparing his family for a new adventure.

While bringing back a lot of happiness for the original viewers, The Santa Clauses may bring joy to those with pleasant recollections of the original franchise for newcomers as well. The story starts to find its footing as this new plot line about finding a replacement Santa unfolds, and it eventually turns into something spectacular. Stream The Santa Clauses on Disney+.

‘A Storm for Christmas’ - 7.1

A Storm for Christmas is a Norwegian Netflix miniseries that follows a group of individuals arriving at the Oslo airport. However, since they are all stuck at the airport and there are only 24 hours remaining until Christmas, their objectives and plans fail one way or another.

Because it is accessible, engaging, and beautiful, the show still has its own identity even if it is somewhat similar to another Norwegian Christmas show that is also available on Netflix. Moreover, the plot and atmosphere of the show are both highly Christmassy, giving everyone a sense of the holiday season and a desire to return home for the holiday. Stream now on Netflix.

‘The English’ - 8.0

The English is set in 1890 and follows Lady Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an Englishwoman, who travels to the West in search of vengeance against the man she believes is to blame for her son's death. When she encounters Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), a former cavalry scout who was born into the Pawnee Nation, they become friends and learn that they have a common past that must be overcome if either of them is to survive.

The English is everything a contemporary Western epic should be which is harsh, bloody, and incredibly rewarding. With its purposeful genre vistas, intense close-ups, and deep silhouettes delivered with consistently superior performance on the tiny screen, it's also one of the most artistically photographed TV shows. Steam The English on Prime Video.

‘Kindred’ - 7.3

Based on Octavia E. Butler's highly acclaimed 1979 novel of the same name, Kindred follows a young Black woman and aspiring writer named Dana (Mallori Johnson), who has left her life of duty to her family and moved to Los Angeles, where she is prepared to seize a destiny that, for once, feels entirely her own. However, she is forcibly yanked back and forth in time to a 19th-century plantation where she and her family are strangely and strongly connected.

Smart writing makes a totally implausible scenario more palatable since the characters act as real people would if they were in that situation. Moreover, due in part to this legacy and in part to its own choices, the series has a more stable vibe than the novel. Also, Mallori Johnson's captivating portrayal of Dana is perhaps one of this adaptation's strongest aspects. Stream Kindred on Hulu.

‘SAS Rogue Heroes’ - 8.2

SAS Rogue Heroes depicts the genesis of the British Army Special Air Service (SAS) during the Western Desert Campaign of World War II. The plot is a largely honest portrayal of actual events, as Ben Macintyre detailed them in his book of the same name.

It is a clever, fast-paced, assured, and, occasionally, extremely violent adventure drama about the creation of the SAS in 1941. Additionally, it is an adventure tale that flawlessly combines intrigue, politics, and action, and viewers may learn a few things about World War II from it. Stream on the Roku Channel.

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ - 7.4

Created by and based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s 2019 novel of the same name, Fleishman Is in Trouble follows a forty-something recently divorced man named Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) who finds himself embroiled in the world of dating apps. But just as he starts to experience the kind of success he never had as a young man, his ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) vanishes without a trace, leaving him alone with their children.

Despite being a dull show about wealthy white people having problems, the program manages to establish its footing and fill it with wonderfully balanced comedy and drama. Additionally, the show confronts some difficult truths through the superb ensemble who brilliantly and precisely brings the story to life. Stream Fleishman Is in Trouble on Hulu.

‘Welcome to Chippendales’ - 7.4

Inspired by K. Scot Macdonald and Patrick MontesDeOca's book Deadly Dance: The Chippendales Murders, Welcome to Chippendales follows the story of Steve Banerjee (Kuimal Nanjiani), an Indian immigrant chasing the American dream. He constructs Chippendales, the first and largest male strip bar, only to destroy it in less than ten years and end up becoming a murder accessory.

The show distinguishes itself from the many overdone true crime reenactments that have grown popular in recent years with strong performances from an ensemble cast. Chippendales does more than just tell a compelling story; it goes beyond the psychological underpinnings of its characters, presenting a meditation on right and wrong that is everything but binary. Stream on Hulu.

‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ - 4.1

Substantially adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin is the prequel to The Witcher series. Set 1200 years before the main events in the original series, the show depicts how the first Witcher was created and the circumstances that led to the "Conjunction of the Spheres.” Additionally, it investigates the last days of the ancient Elven civilization.

Although it was one of the most anticipated prequels, Blood Origin nevertheless fell short of expectations. However, it's a mildly entertaining jumble of slick action scenes, Middle Earth memories, and silly antics with Yeoh perfectly nails her role as always. Watch the Witcher: Blood Origin on Netflix

‘A Spy Among Friends’ - 7.3

Based on the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre, A Spy Among Friends is a British espionage thriller TV series set in England in 1963 and follows an intelligence officer for MI6, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) who is torn when he hears that Kim Philby (Guy Pearce), a close friend and colleague, had been secretly acting as a double agent for the KGB and had deserted to the Soviet Union.

Incredible performances from the leading cast, especially Lewis and Pearce are found in A Spy Among Friends' complex storyline by Homeland writer, Alexander Cary. Additionally, the show not only explores the complex characters caught in its webs but also the intricate mechanics of espionage. Watch on ITVX.

