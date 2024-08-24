Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Borderless Fog 7,600,000 9 Mission: Cross 7,800,000 8 Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba 8,100,000 7 Jack Reacher 9,700,000 6 Law Abiding Citizen 10,500,000 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle 11,400,000 4 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back 12,700,000 3 Ferdinand 13,300,000 2 Kingsman: The Secret Service 15,000,000 1 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 19,500,000

We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.

10 'White Chicks' (2004)

Director: Keenen Ivory Wayans | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans, Jaime King

Synopsis:

Two FBI agent brothers, Marcus (Marlon Wayans) and Kevin Copeland (Shawn Wayans), accidentally foil a drug bust. As punishment, they are forced to escort a pair of socialites (Anne Dudek, Rochelle Aytes) to the Hamptons, where they're going to be used as bait for a kidnapper. But when the girls realize the FBI's plan, they refuse to go. Left without options, Marcus and Kevin decide to pose as the sisters, transforming themselves from African-American men into a pair of blonde, white women.

9 'Jack Reacher' (2012)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie | Runtime: 2 hours 11 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins

Synopsis:

After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors, and an old flame.

8 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' (2024)

Director: Liza Johnson | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown

Synopsis:

When Bikini Bottom is scooped from the ocean, scientific squirrel Sandy Cheeks and her pal SpongeBob SquarePants saddle up for Texas to save their town.

7 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' (2016)

Director: Edward Zwick | Runtime: 1 hour 59 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge

Synopsis:

Investigator Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise) springs into action after the arrest of Susan Turner (Cobie Smulders), an Army major accused of treason. Suspecting foul play, Jack embarks on a mission to prove that the head of his old unit is innocent. After crossing paths with the law, Reacher must now go on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers.

6 'Inside the Mind of a Dog' (2024)

Director: Andy Mitchell | Runtime: 1 hour 15 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Embarking on a delightful journey into the world of dogs that reveals scientific and emotional insights about the lovable BFFs.

5 'Dr. Seuss' The Lorax' (2012)

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Zac Efron, Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Taylor Swift

Synopsis:

Twelve-year-old Ted (Zac Efron) lives in a place virtually devoid of nature; no flowers or trees grow in the town of Thneedville. Ted would very much like to win the heart of Audrey (Taylor Swift), the girl of his dreams, but to do this, he must find that which she most desires: a Truffula tree. To get it, Ted delves into the story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), once the gruff guardian of the forest, and the Once-ler (Ed Helms), who let greed overtake his respect for nature.

4 'Trolls Band Together' (2024)

Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Animation, Kids

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André

Synopsis:

Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.

3 'Night School' (2018)

Director: Malcolm D. Lee | Runtime: 1 hour 51 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle

Synopsis:

Teddy Walker is a successful salesman whose life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, Teddy soon finds himself dealing with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher who doesn't think he's too bright.

2 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Director: Tony Leondis | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris

Synopsis:

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone's very existence.

1 'The Union' (2024)

Director: Julian Farino | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons

Synopsis:

Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

