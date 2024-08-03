Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Vanished into the Night 6,300,000 9 Blame the Game 7,200,000 8 Maharaja 8,500,000 7 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 8,800,000 6 Non Negotiable 10,400,000 5 Titanic 11,500,000 4 Trolls Band Together 12,400,000 3 Land of Bad 13,100,000 2 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 19,600,000 1 Find Me Falling 25,200,000

We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.

10 'The Boy Next Door' (2015)

Director: Rob Cohen | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, Ian Nelson

Synopsis:

When a handsome, charming teenager named Noah (Ryan Guzman) moves in next door, newly separated high-school teacher Claire Peterson (Jennifer Lopez) encourages his friendship and engages in a little bit of harmless -- or so she thinks -- flirtation. Although Noah spends much of the time hanging out with Claire's son, the teen's attraction to her is palpable. One night, Claire gives in to temptation and lets Noah seduce her -- but when she tries to end the relationship, he turns violent.

9 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Synopsis:

Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

8 'Shrek' (2001)

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Synopsis:

On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.

7 'Minions'

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

Synopsis:

Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess.

6 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' (2015)

Director: Keith Chapman | Runtime: 1 hour 29 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo

Synopsis:

No city's too big, no bark's too small! Ryder and the fearless pups head to Adventure City after greedy Mayor Humdinger takes over and starts trouble.

5 'Hillbilly Elegy' (2020)

Director: Ron Howard | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso

Synopsis:

A Yale Law student reflects on his family's history and his own future after returning to his Appalachian hometown.

4 'Find Me Falling' (2024)

Director: Stelana Kliris | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre:\ Romance

Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney

Synopsis:

After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors, and an old flame.

3 'Land of Bad' (2024)

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth

Synopsis:

When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

2 'Trolls Band Together' (2024)

Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Animation, Kids

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André

Synopsis:

Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.

1 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' (2024)

Director: Gil Kenan | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard

Synopsis:

The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

