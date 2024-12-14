Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'We're the Millers'

2013

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Ed Helms

Synopsis:

Small-time pot dealer David learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. Trying to help some teenagers, he is jumped by thugs and loses his cash and stash. Now David's in big debt to his supplier, and to wipe the slate clean, he must go to Mexico to pick up the guy's latest shipment. To accomplish his mission, Dave devises a foolproof plan: he packs a fake family into a huge RV and heads south of the border for a wild weekend that is sure to end with a bang.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Midway'

2019

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Roland Emmerich | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Military Drama

Cast: Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore, Dennis Quaid

Synopsis:

On Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese forces launch a devastating attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. naval base in Hawaii. Six months later, the Battle of Midway commences on June 4, 1942, as the Japanese navy once again plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Transformers'

2007

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Michael Bay | Runtime: 2 hours 24 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Shia LeBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel

Synopsis:

The fate of humanity is at stake when two races of robots, the good Autobots and the villainous Decepticons, bring their war to Earth. The robots have the ability to change into different mechanical objects as they seek the key to ultimate power, but only human Sam Witwicky can save the world from total destruction.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Mary'

2024

Image via Netflix

Director: D.J. Caruso | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Anthony Hopkins, Stephanie Nur

Synopsis:

In this timeless coming-of-age story, Mary is shunned following an otherworldly conception and forced to flee when Herod's insatiable thirst for power ignites a murderous pursuit of the newborn.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Little'

2019

Image via Netflix

Director: Tina Gordon | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Regina Hall, Issa Rae, Marsai Martin

Synopsis:

Jordan is a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant, April, and the rest of her employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself right before a do-or-die presentation. Jordan will now need to rely on April more than ever -- if April is willing to stop treating Jordan like a 13-year-old child who has an attitude problem.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Run All Night'

2015

Image via Warner Brothers

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra | Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes | Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Joel Kinnaman

Synopsis:

Longtime hit man Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson), best friend of mob boss Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris), has seen better days. He's haunted both by the sins of his past and a police detective who's been breathing down his neck for 30 years, and the only comfort Jimmy has is whiskey. However, when his estranged son (Joel Kinnaman) becomes a mob target, Jimmy figures that the only way to atone for his past mistakes is to make sure that his son doesn't wind up at the wrong end of a gun.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Faster'

2010

Image via CBS Films

Director: George Tillman Jr. | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Synopsis:

The lies you’ve been sold will cost you. This unpredictable and revelatory documentary special from a two-time Oscar-winning team pulls back the curtain on the secretive world of the most influential brands, as insiders and whistleblowers expose the covert manipulation tricks to keep you buying, no matter the cost. This is the story big business doesn't want you to know.

Watch on Netflix

3 'That Christmas'

2024