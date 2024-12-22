Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

10 'Run All Night'

2015

Image via Warner Brothers

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra | Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes | Genre: Action, Drama

Cast: Liam Neeson, Ed Harris, Joel Kinnaman

Synopsis:

Longtime hit man Jimmy Conlon (Liam Neeson), best friend of mob boss Shawn Maguire (Ed Harris), has seen better days. He's haunted both by the sins of his past and a police detective who's been breathing down his neck for 30 years, and the only comfort Jimmy has is whiskey. However, when his estranged son (Joel Kinnaman) becomes a mob target, Jimmy figures that the only way to atone for his past mistakes is to make sure that his son doesn't wind up at the wrong end of a gun.

9 'The Children's Train'

2024

Director: Cristina Comencini | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Christian Cervone, Serena Rossi, Barbara Ronchi, Stefano Accorsi

Synopsis:

1946. Amerigo is seven years old and he never left Napoli and his mother Antonietta. His world, made of streets and poverty, is about to change. Boarding one of the “happiness trains” he will spend the winter up north where a young woman, Derna, will welcome him and take care of him. At her side, Amerigo gains an awareness that will lead him to make a painful choice that will change his life forever. It will take him several years to find out the truth: those who love you do not hold you back, but let you go.

8 'We're the Millers'

2013

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Ed Helms

Synopsis:

Small-time pot dealer David learns the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished. Trying to help some teenagers, he is jumped by thugs and loses his cash and stash. Now David's in big debt to his supplier, and to wipe the slate clean, he must go to Mexico to pick up the guy's latest shipment. To accomplish his mission, Dave devises a foolproof plan: he packs a fake family into a huge RV and heads south of the border for a wild weekend that is sure to end with a bang.

7 'The Star'

2017

Director: Timothy Reckart | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Steven Yeun, Tyler Perry, Gina Rodriguez, Oprah Winfrey, Zachary Levi

Synopsis:

A small but brave donkey named Bo yearns for a life beyond his daily grind at the village mill. One day, he finds the courage to break free, embarking on the adventure of his dreams. On his journey, he teams up with Ruth, a lovable sheep who has lost her flock, and Dave, a dove who has lofty aspirations. Along with three camels and some eccentric stable animals, Bo and his new friends follow the Star and become accidental heroes in the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas.

6 'Mary'

2024

Image via Netflix

Director: D.J. Caruso | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Noa Cohen, Ido Tako, Anthony Hopkins, Stephanie Nur

Synopsis:

In this timeless coming-of-age story, Mary is shunned following an otherworldly conception and forced to flee when Herod's insatiable thirst for power ignites a murderous pursuit of the newborn.

5 'Our Little Secret'

2024

Director: Stephen Herek | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth

Synopsis:

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof while hiding their romantic history.

4 'That Christmas'

2024