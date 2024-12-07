Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

10 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (2024)

Director: Rusty Cundieff | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

9 'Father Figures' (2017)

Director: Lawrence Sher | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Owen Wilson, Ed Helms, J.K. Simmons

Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds were raised to believe that their dad died when they were young. They're shocked to discover that their mother lied about his death because she never knew who the biological father was. Setting out on an epic quest to find him, the two siblings soon learn more about their mom's past than they ever wanted to know.

8 'Sing' (2024)

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

7 'Spellbound' (2024)

Director: Vicky Jenson | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Rachel Zegler, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis

When a powerful spell turns her parents into giant monsters, a teenage princess must journey into the wild to reverse the curse before it's too late.

6 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

5 'The Lost Children' (2024)

Director: Orlando von Einsiedel | Runtime: 1 hour 36 minutes | Genre: Documentary

After a small plane crashes, four Indigenous children lost and alone in the Colombian Amazon jungle, rely on their ancestral wisdom to survive as an unprecedented rescue mission unfolds. Directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel, with Colombian Jorge Durán and British- Peruvian Lali Houghton, this documentary tells the incredible story from the point of view of the people involved in the epic rescue: the Colombian Army, Indigenous volunteer rescuers, and the children's family.

4 'Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy' (2022)

Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes | Genre: Documentary

The lies you’ve been sold will cost you. This unpredictable and revelatory documentary special from a two-time Oscar-winning team pulls back the curtain on the secretive world of the most influential brands, as insiders and whistleblowers expose the covert manipulation tricks to keep you buying, no matter the cost. This is the story big business doesn't want you to know.

3 'Rob Peace' (2024)

Director: Chiwetel Ejiofor | Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Raised by his devoted mother, a brilliant young man risks everything he's worked for to free his imprisoned father.

2 'Hot Frosty' (2024)

Director: Jerry Ciccoritti | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts.

1 'The Merry Gentlemen' (2015)

Image via Netflix

Directors: Peter Sullivan | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Britt Robertson, Chad Michael Murray, Marla Sokoloff

To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue.

