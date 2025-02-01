Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

10 'Scream VI'

2023

Directors: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin| Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega

Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.

9 'Trolls Band Together'

2023

Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André

Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.

8 'The Boss Baby'

2017

Director: Tom McGrath | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel

A new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator -- a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at Tim's home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. The instant sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies.

7 'Ad Vitam'

2025

Director: Rodolphe Lauga | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Stéphane Caillard, Nassim Lyes

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.

6 'The Secret Life of Pets'

2016

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

5 'Hotel Transylvania 2'

2024

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky | Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however, Drac is secretly worried that his half-human grandson, Dennis, isn't showing his vampire side. So, while Mavis and Johnny are away, Drac enlists his friends to help him put the boy through a "monster-in-training" boot camp. But things really get batty when Drac's cantankerous, old-school dad (Mel Brooks) pays an unexpected visit.

4 'Despicable Me'

2010

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand

Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an army of little yellow minions and his impenetrable arsenal of weapons and war machines, Gru prepares to vanquish all who stand in his way. However, nothing in his calculations and groundwork has prepared him for his greatest challenge: three adorable orphan girls who want to make him their dad.

3 'Despicable Me 2'

2024

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Elsie Fisher

Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. As he struggles with his responsibilities as a father, the Anti-Villain League, an organization dedicated to fighting evil, comes calling. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, for who would be better than the world's greatest ex-villain to capture the individual who seeks to usurp his power.

2 'You Gotta Believe'

2024

Director: Ty Roberts | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Sports, Drama

Cast: Luke Wilson, Greg Kinnear, Sarah Gadon

After dedicating the season to a teammate's ailing father, a group of underdog youth baseball players makes it all the way to the 2002 Little League World Series, culminating in a record-breaking showdown.

1 'Back in Action'

2025