Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:
Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:
- The 50 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now
- The Best Shows on Netflix
- The Best Feel-Good Movies on Netflix Right Now
10 'Bogotá: City of the Lost'
2025
Director: Kim Seong-je | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Drama
Cast: Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-jun, Kwon Hae-hyo
Synopsis:
After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.
9 'The Secret Life of Pets'
2016
Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Action
Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart
Synopsis:
Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.
The Secret Life of Pets
- Release Date
- July 8, 2016
- Runtime
- 90minutes
- Director
- Chris Renaud, Yarrow Cheney
Your comment has not been saved