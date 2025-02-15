Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Bogotá: City of the Lost'

2025

Director: Kim Seong-je | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-jun, Kwon Hae-hyo

Synopsis:

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.

Watch on Netflix

9 'The Secret Life of Pets'

2016

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Synopsis:

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.