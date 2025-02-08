Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

10 'Trolls Band Together'

2023

Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André

Synopsis:

Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.

9 'Despicable Me 2'

2024

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Elsie Fisher

Synopsis:

Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. As he struggles with his responsibilities as a father, the Anti-Villain League, an organization dedicated to fighting evil, comes calling. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, for who would be better than the world's greatest ex-villain to capture the individual who seeks to usurp his power.

8 'Renegades'

2017

Director: Steven Quale | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Sullivan Stapleton, Charlie Bewley, J.K. Simmons

Synopsis:

When a rogue Navy SEALs team attempts to retrieve a forgotten underwater treasure, they find themselves racing against time in enemy territory.

7 'The Secret Life of Pets'

2016

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Synopsis:

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

6 'The Boss Baby'

2017

Director: Tom McGrath | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel

Synopsis:

A new baby's arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator -- a wildly imaginative 7-year-old named Tim. The most unusual Boss Baby (Alec Baldwin) arrives at Tim's home in a taxi, wearing a suit and carrying a briefcase. The instant sibling rivalry must soon be put aside when Tim discovers that Boss Baby is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies.

5 'Saturday Night'

2024

Director: Jason Reitman | Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith

Synopsis:

In 1975, a young producer races to prove his prowess as his chaotic cast of comedians prepares for their first-ever broadcast — live from New York.

4 'Here'

2024

Director: Robert Zemeckis | Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Kelly Reilly

Synopsis:

Multiple generations of couples and families inhabit the same home over the course of a century.

3 'Scream VI'

2023

Directors: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin| Runtime: 2 hours 4 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega

Synopsis:

Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage.

2 'The Menu'

2022

Director: Mark Mylod | Runtime: 1 hour 47 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

Synopsis:

A couple travels to a remote restaurant for a dinner hosted by a renowned chef whose menu turns out to be a fusion of dark spectacle and raw terror.

1 'Back in Action'

2025