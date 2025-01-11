Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

10 'The Forge'

2024

Director: Alex Kendrick | Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Cameron Arnett, Priscilla C. Shirer, Aspen Kennedy

Synopsis:

A year out of high school with no plans for his future, a boy is challenged by his single mom and a successful businessman to start charting a better course for his life. Through the prayers of his mother and biblical discipleship from his new mentor, he begins discovering God's purpose for his life is so much more than he could hope for or imagine.

9 'Dune: Part Two'

2024

Director: Denis Villeneuve | Runtime: 2 hours 46 minutes | Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler

Synopsis:

Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

8 'Interstellar'

2024