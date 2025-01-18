Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

'Rush Hour 2'

2001

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: Brett Ratner | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Action

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Roselyn Sánchez

Synopsis:

After an explosion at the US Embassy in Hong Kong kills two customs agents investigating currency smuggling, Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and James Carter (Chris Tucker) search for the mastermind. Ricky Tan (John Lone), head of the Fu-Cang-Long Triad, sends out his minions to insure that Carter and Lee don't solve the case.

'Dune: Part Two'

2024