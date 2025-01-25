Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Hereditary'

2018

Image via A24

Director: Ari Aster | Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Gabriel Bryne

Synopsis:

After the death of her mother, artist Annie and her family uncover their terrifying legacy and grapple with malevolent forces beyond their control.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Rush Hour 2'

2001

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: Brett Ratner | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Action

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Roselyn Sánchez

Synopsis:

After an explosion at the US Embassy in Hong Kong kills two customs agents investigating currency smuggling, Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and James Carter (Chris Tucker) search for the mastermind. Ricky Tan (John Lone), head of the Fu-Cang-Long Triad, sends out his minions to insure that Carter and Lee don't solve the case.

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Age of Adaline'

2015

Image via Lionsgate

Director: Lee Toland Krieger | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Harrison Ford

Synopsis:

Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) has miraculously remained a youthful 29 years of age for nearly eight decades, never allowing herself to get close to anyone lest they discover her secret. However, a chance encounter with a charismatic philanthropist named Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman) reawakens Adaline's long-suppressed passion for life and romance. When a weekend with Ellis' parents threatens to expose the truth, Adaline makes a decision that changes her life forever.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Secret Life of Pets'

2016

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Synopsis:

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Hotel Transylvania 2'

2024

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky | Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Synopsis:

Now that Dracula (Adam Sandler) has opened the Hotel Transylvania's doors to humans, things are changing for the better; however, Drac is secretly worried that his half-human grandson, Dennis, isn't showing his vampire side. So, while Mavis and Johnny are away, Drac enlists his friends to help him put the boy through a "monster-in-training" boot camp. But things really get batty when Drac's cantankerous, old-school dad (Mel Brooks) pays an unexpected visit.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Rush Hour'

1998

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: Brett Ratner | Runtime: 2 hours 2 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Tom Wilkinson

Synopsis:

When a Chinese diplomat's daughter is kidnapped in Los Angeles, he calls in Hong Kong Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) to assist the FBI with the case. But the FBI doesn't want anything to do with Lee, and they dump him off on the LAPD, who assign wisecracking Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker) to watch over him. Although Lee and Carter can't stand each other, they choose to work together to solve the case on their own when they figure out they've been ditched by both the FBI and police.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Despicable Me'

2010

Image via Illumination

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand

Synopsis:

Supervillain Gru, a man who delights in all things wicked, hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an army of little yellow minions and his impenetrable arsenal of weapons and war machines, Gru prepares to vanquish all who stand in his way. However, nothing in his calculations and groundwork has prepared him for his greatest challenge: three adorable orphan girls who want to make him their dad.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Despicable Me 2'

2024

Image via Illumination Entertainment

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Elsie Fisher

Synopsis:

Now that Gru has forsaken a life of crime to raise Margo, Agnes and Edith, he's trying to figure out how to provide for his new family. As he struggles with his responsibilities as a father, the Anti-Villain League, an organization dedicated to fighting evil, comes calling. The AVL sends Gru on a mission to capture the perpetrator of a spectacular heist, for who would be better than the world's greatest ex-villain to capture the individual who seeks to usurp his power.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Ad Vitam'

2025

Director: Rodolphe Lauga | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Stéphane Caillard, Nassim Lyes

Synopsis:

When he and his pregnant wife are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his own painful past.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Back in Action'

2025