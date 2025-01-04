Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:
10 'Barbie'
2023
Director: Greta Gerwig | Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera
Synopsis:
Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.
9 'Our Little Secret'
2024
Director: Stephen Herek | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Comedy
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth
Synopsis:
After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof while hiding their romantic history.
8 'The Christmas Chronicles'
2018
Director: Clay Kaytis | Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Holiday
Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis
Synopsis:
Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it's too late.