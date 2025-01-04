Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Barbie'

2023

Close

Director: Greta Gerwig | Runtime: 1 hour 54 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera

Synopsis:

Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Our Little Secret'

2024

Director: Stephen Herek | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding, Kristin Chenoweth

Synopsis:

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof while hiding their romantic history.

Your changes have been saved 4 10 Our Little Secret Our Little Secret is a holiday drama in which two resentful exes find themselves spending Christmas together after discovering that their current partners are siblings. The film explores themes of reconciliation and the complexities of family dynamics during the festive season. Release Date November 27, 2024 Director Stephen Herek Cast Lindsay Lohan , Kristin Chenoweth , Ian Harding , Jon Rudnitsky , Chris Parnell Tim Meadows , Dan Bucatinsky , Henry Czerny , Katie Baker , Ash Santos , Jake Brennan , Brian Unger Runtime 99 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Hailey DeDominicis Distributor(s) Netflix Expand

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Christmas Chronicles'

2018

Director: Clay Kaytis | Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Holiday

Cast: Kurt Russell, Darby Camp, Judah Lewis

Synopsis:

Siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce hatch a scheme to capture Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. When the plan goes awry, the kids join forces with a somewhat jolly Saint Nick and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it's too late.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Kill 'Em All 2'

2024