Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Editor's Note: Films with an asterisk (*) are unavailable to stream in the United States.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 The Super Mario Bros. Movie 6,300,000 9 Paw Patrol: The Movie 6,700,000 8 The Long Game 7,400,000 7 Maharaja 7,500,000 6 Srikanth 7,600,000 5 The Equalizer 9,300,000 4 Goyo 12,300,000 3 A Family Affair 22,000,000 2 Vanished into the Night 23,100,000 1 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F 43,700,000

We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'The Little Rascals' (1994)

Director: Penelope Spheeris | Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Travis Tedford, Bug Hall, Brittany Ashton Holmes

Synopsis:

Mischievous youngsters Spanky (Travis Tedford) and Buckwheat (Ross Elliot Bagley) lead an anti-girl organization, and they pick their buddy Alfalfa (Bug Hall) to represent them in an all-important soapbox car rally. When the boys then find their driver canoodling with schoolmate Darla (Brittany Ashton Holmes), they decide they must break up the couple. Unfortunately, while Spanky and his pals are busy meddling in Alfalfa's affairs, their prized race car is nabbed by two young toughs.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Jigsaw' (2017)

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Danny DeVito | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman

Synopsis:

This film adaptation of a Roald Dahl work tells the story of Matilda Wormwood (Mara Wilson), a gifted girl forced to put up with a crude, distant father (Danny DeVito) and mother (Rhea Perlman). Worse, Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris), the evil principal at Matilda's school, is a terrifyingly strict bully. However, when Matilda realizes she has the power of telekinesis, she begins to defend her friends from Trunchbull's wrath and fight back against her unkind parents.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Shrek' (2001)

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Synopsis:

On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2024)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Synopsis:

Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Vanished into the Night' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Renato De Maria | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Annabelle Wallis, Massimiliano Gallo

Synopsis:

Elena is an American psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They got married, and had two children, with the dream of restoring a Masseria farmhouse and turning it into a hotel. But things didn't work out, and soon Pietro and Elena broke up. One night, their children vanish into thin air while they are with Pietro at the farm. He looks for them everywhere and in the end, in desperation, he is forced to warn Elena, with whom he is in a dispute over custody of the children. When Elena reaches him, she attacks him and blames him furiously. Until they receive a phone call: their children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours. For Elena it's all clear: the kidnappers are the loan sharks with whom Pietro got into debt to try in vain to restore the farm. They are dangerous people, capable of anything: Pietro and Elena will have to do as they say. Pietro is forced to turn to Nicola, an old criminal friend, who offers him a deal: he will give him the money he needs, but in exchange he wants him to leave that night for an island between Puglia and Greece, just three hours away, get some drugs from some of his business “partners” and bring them back. He always needs "clean" boats for his trade, and Pietro's is perfect for the purpose. Pietro agrees and embarks on a crazy adventure in the middle of the sea from which he miraculously emerges alive at dawn in the morning. But when he returns to Bari he finds a totally different situation from the one he had left just a few hours earlier: nothing seems to correspond to reality anymore, people behave absurdly, Elena first and foremost. Pietro thinks he is going crazy: what is happening? But he doesn’t have the time to think: time is running out and this crazy mystery must be solved quickly.

Watch on Netflix

5 'The Long Game'

Image via Mucho Mas Releasing

Director: Julio Quintana | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin

Synopsis:

In 1955, five young Mexican-American caddies are determined to learn how to play and create their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas desert.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Minions'

Image via Universal

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

Synopsis:

Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess.

Watch on Netflix

3 'A Family Affair' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Richard LaGravenese | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King

Synopsis:

The only thing worse than being the assistant to a high-maintenance movie star who doesn't take you seriously? Finding out he's smitten with your mom.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' (2015)

Director: Keith Chapman | Runtime: 1 hour 29 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo

Synopsis:

No city's too big, no bark's too small! Ryder and the fearless pups head to Adventure City after greedy Mayor Humdinger takes over and starts trouble.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Mark Molloy | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige

Synopsis:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Watch on Netflix