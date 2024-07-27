Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide
|
Number
|
Title
|
Hours Watched
|
10
|
Hillbilly Elegy
|
9,400,000
|
9
|
The Long Game
|
9,500,000
|
8
|
Blame the Game
|
12,900,000
|
7
|
Maharaja
|
14,400,000
|
6
|
Trolls Band Together
|
15,800,000
|
5
|
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
|
16,400,000
|
4
|
Land of Bad
|
16,600,000
|
3
|
Titanic
|
17,400,000
|
2
|
Vanished into the Night
|
21,700,000
|
1
|
Find Me Falling
|
22,500,000
We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.
10 'Vanished into the Night' (2024)
Director: Renato De Maria | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Thriller
Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Annabelle Wallis, Massimiliano Gallo
Synopsis:
Elena is an American psychiatrist who came to live in Italy, in Puglia, for the love of Pietro, a man with a stormy past. They got married, and had two children, with the dream of restoring a Masseria farmhouse and turning it into a hotel. But things didn't work out, and soon Pietro and Elena broke up.
One night, their children vanish into thin air while they are with Pietro at the farm. He looks for them everywhere and in the end, in desperation, he is forced to warn Elena, with whom he is in a dispute over custody of the children. When Elena reaches him, she attacks him and blames him furiously. Until they receive a phone call: their children have been kidnapped, to get them back they will have to pay 150,000 euros in cash within 36 hours. For Elena it's all clear: the kidnappers are the loan sharks with whom Pietro got into debt to try in vain to restore the farm. They are dangerous people, capable of anything: Pietro and Elena will have to do as they say. Pietro is forced to turn to Nicola, an old criminal friend, who offers him a deal: he will give him the money he needs, but in exchange he wants him to leave that night for an island between Puglia and Greece, just three hours away, get some drugs from some of his business “partners” and bring them back. He always needs "clean" boats for his trade, and Pietro's is perfect for the purpose. Pietro agrees and embarks on a crazy adventure in the middle of the sea from which he miraculously emerges alive at dawn in the morning. But when he returns to Bari he finds a totally different situation from the one he had left just a few hours earlier: nothing seems to correspond to reality anymore, people behave absurdly, Elena first and foremost. Pietro thinks he is going crazy: what is happening? But he doesn’t have the time to think: time is running out and this crazy mystery must be solved quickly.
9 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)
Director: Mark Molloy | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige
Synopsis:
Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.
8 'Fifty Shades Freed' (2018)
Director: James Foley | Runtime: 1 hour 41 minutes | Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Kim Basinger
Synopsis:
Believing they've left behind the shadowy figures from the past, billionaire Christian Grey and his new wife Anastasia fully embrace their inextricable connection and shared life of luxury. But just as the Greys begin to step into their new roles, sinister events come to light and jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.
7 'Minions'
Directors: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton
Synopsis:
Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess.
6 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' (2015)
Director: Keith Chapman | Runtime: 1 hour 29 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo
Synopsis:
No city's too big, no bark's too small! Ryder and the fearless pups head to Adventure City after greedy Mayor Humdinger takes over and starts trouble.
5 'The Long Game'
Director: Julio Quintana | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Drama
Cast: Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin
Synopsis:
In 1955, five young Mexican-American caddies are determined to learn how to play and create their own golf course in the middle of the South Texas desert.
4 'Hillbilly Elegy' (2020)
Director: Ron Howard | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Drama
Cast: Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Gabriel Basso
Synopsis:
A Yale Law student reflects on his family's history and his own future after returning to his Appalachian hometown.
3 'Find Me Falling' (2024)
Director: Stelana Kliris | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre:\ Romance
Cast: Harry Connick Jr., Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney
Synopsis:
After a failed comeback album, a rock star retreats to a cliffside home on Cyprus, only to find his new life complicated by visitors, and an old flame.
2 'Land of Bad' (2024)
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Action
Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth
Synopsis:
When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.
1 'Trolls Band Together' (2024)
Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Animation, Kids
Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André
Synopsis:
Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.