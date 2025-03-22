Aftermath Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Venom: The Last Dance'

2024

Image via Sony Pictures

Director: Kelly Marcel | Runtime: 1 hour 59 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Tom Hardy, Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Synopsis:

Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they're pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom's home world.