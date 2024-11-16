Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'The Infiltrator' (2016)

Image via Road Green Pictures

Director: Brad Furman | Runtime: 2 hours 7 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Josephine Bornebusch, Pål Sverre Hagen, Sigrid Johnson

Synopsis:

A canny federal agent navigates a deadly world where one mistake could get him killed: the criminal underworld of Colombia ruled by Pablo Escobar.

9 'Let Go' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Josephine Bornebusch | Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Josephine Bornebusch, Pål Sverre Hagen, Sigrid Johnson

Synopsis:

Let Go is a drama about finding out what really matters. In the center is Stella (Josephine Bornebusch). She has everything under control… except her preschool son’s constant need for attention, her daughter’s teenage mood swings, and her emotionally unavailable husband. The family is about to break when Stella receives a message that changes everything. She decides to take a trip with her family where she has to achieve the impossible – to bring her family together again.

8 'Sing' (2024)

Image via Illumination

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Synopsis:

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

7 'Don't Move' (2024)

Image via Netflix





Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler| Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Kelsey Asbille, Moray Treadwell

Synopsis:

A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins.

6 'Just Go With It' (2024)

Director: Dennis Dugan | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman

Synopsis:

His heart recently broken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) pretends to be married so he can enjoy future dates with no strings attached. His web of lies works, but when he meets Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) -- the gal of his dreams -- she resists involvement. Instead of coming clean, Danny enlists Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), his assistant, to pose as his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Instead of solving Danny's problems, the lies create more trouble.

5 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' (2024)

Image via Sony

Director: Carlos Saldanha | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Family

Cast: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel

Synopsis:

Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. However, when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own.

4 'Martha' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Cast: Martha Stewart

Synopsis:

Through intimate and revealing interviews with the icon herself and those from her inner circle, R.J. Cutler's definitive documentary on Martha Stewart traces her rise from teenage model to her reign as the original influencer and America’s first self-made female billionaire.

3 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Synopsis:

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

2 'Time Cut' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Hannah Macpherson | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks

Synopsis:

After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong.

1 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Rusty Cundieff | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe

Synopsis:

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

