Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:
10 'Pixels' (2015)
Director: Chris Columbus | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan
Synopsis:
When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.
9 'Scream' (2022)
Directors: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Horror
Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Berrera
Synopsis:
There's a new Ghostface in town terrorizing teens, 25 years after Woodsboro's first killing spree — and old friends must reunite to stop the slaughter.
8 'Unhinged' (2020)
Director: Derrick Borte | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Thriller
Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman
Synopsis:
After a traffic dispute, a single mom must defend herself against a sadistic driver who's hellbent on turning her commute into a ride laced with terror.
7 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare' (2024)
Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes | Genre: Documentary
Synopsis:
After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong.
6 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (2024)
Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes | Genre: Action
Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens
Synopsis:
When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.
Fourth installment of the 'Bad Boys' film series.
5 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)
Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Kids
Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart
Synopsis:
Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.
4 'Sing' (2024)
Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane
Synopsis:
Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.
3 'Don't Move' (2024)
Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler| Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Thriller
Cast: Finn Wittrock, Kelsey Asbille, Moray Treadwell
Synopsis:
A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins.
2 'Kung Fu Panda 4' (2024)
Directors: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson | Runtime: 1 hour 33 minutes | Genre: Kids
Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman
Synopsis:
Po might just be the laziest, clumsiest panda in the Valley of Peace, but he secretly dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. When the villainous snow leopard Tai Lung threatens Po's homeland, the hapless panda is chosen to fulfil an ancient prophecy and defend the Valley from attack. Training under Master Shifu, Po embarks on an epic high-kicking adventure as he sets out to thwart Tai Lung's evil plans. A DreamWorks animation.