Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Pixels' (2015)

Director: Chris Columbus | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan

When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.

9 'Scream' (2022)

Directors: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Berrera

There's a new Ghostface in town terrorizing teens, 25 years after Woodsboro's first killing spree — and old friends must reunite to stop the slaughter.

8 'Unhinged' (2020)

Director: Derrick Borte | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman

After a traffic dispute, a single mom must defend herself against a sadistic driver who's hellbent on turning her commute into a ride laced with terror.

7 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare' (2024)

Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes | Genre: Documentary

After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong.

6 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (2024)

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

5 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

4 'Sing' (2024)

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

3 'Don't Move' (2024)

Directors: Brian Netto, Adam Schindler| Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Finn Wittrock, Kelsey Asbille, Moray Treadwell

A grieving woman in a secluded forest encounters a killer who injects her with a paralytic drug. As her body shuts down, her fight for survival begins.

2 'Kung Fu Panda 4' (2024)

Directors: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson | Runtime: 1 hour 33 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman

Po might just be the laziest, clumsiest panda in the Valley of Peace, but he secretly dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. When the villainous snow leopard Tai Lung threatens Po's homeland, the hapless panda is chosen to fulfil an ancient prophecy and defend the Valley from attack. Training under Master Shifu, Po embarks on an epic high-kicking adventure as he sets out to thwart Tai Lung's evil plans. A DreamWorks animation.

