Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Martha' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Cast: Martha Stewart

Synopsis:

Through intimate and revealing interviews with the icon herself and those from her inner circle, R.J. Cutler's definitive documentary on Martha Stewart traces her rise from teenage model to her reign as the original influencer and America’s first self-made female billionaire.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Sing' (2024)

Image via Illumination

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Synopsis:

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

Watch on Netflix

8 'Just Go With It' (2024)

Close

Director: Dennis Dugan | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman

Synopsis:

His heart recently broken, plastic surgeon Danny Maccabee (Adam Sandler) pretends to be married so he can enjoy future dates with no strings attached. His web of lies works, but when he meets Palmer (Brooklyn Decker) -- the gal of his dreams -- she resists involvement. Instead of coming clean, Danny enlists Katherine (Jennifer Aniston), his assistant, to pose as his soon-to-be-ex-wife. Instead of solving Danny's problems, the lies create more trouble.

Watch on Netflix

7 'The Lost Children' (2024)

Director: Orlando von Einsiedel | Runtime: 1 hour 36 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

After a small plane crashes, four Indigenous children lost and alone in the Colombian Amazon jungle, rely on their ancestral wisdom to survive as an unprecedented rescue mission unfolds. Directed by Oscar winner Orlando von Einsiedel, with Colombian Jorge Durán and British- Peruvian Lali Houghton, this documentary tells the incredible story from the point of view of the people involved in the epic rescue: the Colombian Army, Indigenous volunteer rescuers, and the children's family.

Watch on Netflix

6 'The Secret Life of Pets' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Chris Renaud | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet, Kevin Hart

Synopsis:

Max (Louis C.K.) is a spoiled terrier who enjoys a comfortable life in a New York building until his owner adopts Duke, a giant and unruly canine. During their walk outside, they encounter a group of ferocious alley cats and wind up in a truck that's bound for the pound. Luckily, a rebellious bunny named Snowball swoops in to save the doggy duo from captivity. In exchange, Snowball demands that Max and Duke join his gang of abandoned pets on a mission against the humans who've done them wrong.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Rob Peace' (2024)

Image via Republic Pictures

Director: Chiwetel Ejiofor | Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Synopsis:

Raised by his devoted mother, a brilliant young man risks everything he's worked for to free his imprisoned father.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Meet Me Next Christmas' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Rusty Cundieff | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe

Synopsis:

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

Watch on Netflix

3 'The Lost City' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Directors: Aaron Nee, Adam Nee | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe

Synopsis:

Reclusive author Loretta Sage writes about exotic places in her popular adventure novels that feature a handsome cover model named Alan. While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta gets kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to an ancient city's lost treasure from her latest story. Determined to prove he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her.

Watch on Netflix

2 'Hot Frosty' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Jerry Ciccoritti | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Lacey Chabert, Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson

Synopsis:

Two years after losing her husband, Kathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Kathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Focus' (2015)

Image via Netflix

Directors: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Adrian Martinez

Synopsis:

After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong.

Watch on Netflix