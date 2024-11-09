Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

10 'Minions' (2015)

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

Synopsis:

When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.

9 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (2024)

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

Synopsis:

When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

8 'Harold and the Purple Crayon' (2024)

Director: Carlos Saldanha | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Family

Cast: Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, Zooey Deschanel

Synopsis:

Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. However, when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own.

7 'Kung Fu Panda 4' (2024)

Directors: Mark Osborne, John Stevenson | Runtime: 1 hour 33 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Dustin Hoffman

Synopsis:

Po might just be the laziest, clumsiest panda in the Valley of Peace, but he secretly dreams of becoming a kung fu legend. When the villainous snow leopard Tai Lung threatens Po's homeland, the hapless panda is chosen to fulfil an ancient prophecy and defend the Valley from attack. Training under Master Shifu, Po embarks on an epic high-kicking adventure as he sets out to thwart Tai Lung's evil plans. A DreamWorks animation.

6 'Sing' (2024)

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Synopsis:

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

