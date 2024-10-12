Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'Halloween' (2018)

Image via 2018

Director: David Gordon Green | Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, Andi Matichak

Synopsis:

It's been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. Locked up in an institution, Myers manages to escape when his bus transfer goes horribly wrong. Laurie now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, she's ready for him.

9 'Robin Hood' (2018)

Close

Director: Otto Bathurst | Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes | Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn

Synopsis:

After returning home to England, aristocrat Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with Friar Tuck and Little John -- a fierce Arabian warrior who wants to put an end to the Crusades. Armed with arrows and dubbed Robin Hood, Loxley leads a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power.

8 '2 Guns' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Baltasar Kormákur | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton

Synopsis:

For the past year, DEA agent Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and U.S. Navy intelligence officer Marcus Stigman (Mark Wahlberg) have been working under cover as members of a narcotics syndicate. The twist: Neither man knows that the other is an undercover agent. When their attempt to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel and recover millions goes haywire, the men are disavowed by their superiors. Trench and Stigman must go on the run lest they wind up in jail or in a grave.

7 'It Chapter Two' (2019)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Director: Andy Muschietti | Runtime: 2 hours 49 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader

Synopsis:

Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise -- now more powerful than ever.

6 'The Platform 2' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena

Synopsis:

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

5 'The Mechanic' (2011)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Director: Simon West | Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Jason Statham, Ben Foster, Tony Goldwyn

Synopsis:

One of an elite group of assassins, Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) may be the best in the business. Bishop carries out his assignments with precision, detachment and adherence to a strict code, but when Harry (Donald Sutherland), his close friend and mentor, is murdered, Bishop vows revenge. Harry's son (Ben Foster) comes to him with vengeance in his heart and a desire to learn Bishop's trade, signaling the birth of a deadly partnership.

4 'Escape Plan' (2024)

Image via Lionsgate Films

Director: Mikael Håfström | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Action, Thriller

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel

Synopsis:

Tough and chiseled Ray Breslin (Sylvester Stallone) knows how to infiltrate a prison -- and bust out of one. His latest job leads to a double-cross, leaving him stuck in a high-tech facility with the worst that society has to offer. Luckily for Ray, he meets Emil Rottmayer (Arnold Schwarzenegger), an inmate who secretly helps him hatch a plot to win his freedom. Only sadistic warden Hobbes (Jim Caviezel) stands in the way of the two men successfully making it out alive.

3 'Sing' (2024)

Image via Illumination

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Synopsis:

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

2 'Jailbreak: Love on the Run' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Runtime: 1 hour 28 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In this gripping documentary, an Alabama corrections officer falls in love with a man awaiting trial for murder and risks it all to help him escape.

1 'The Garfield Movie' (2024)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Mark Dindal | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham

Synopsis:

After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat, Garfield is forced to leave his perfectly pampered life in order to take part in a high-stakes heist. And an incredible outdoor adventure begins!

