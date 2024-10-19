Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Read more about the best movies and shows on Netflix:

10 'It's What's Inside' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Greg Jardin | Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Brittany O'Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey

Synopsis:

A pre-wedding reunion descends into a psychological nightmare for a group of college friends when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase that starts to tear the group apart.

Watch on Netflix

9 '2 Guns' (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Baltasar Kormákur | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paula Patton

Synopsis:

For the past year, DEA agent Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and U.S. Navy intelligence officer Marcus Stigman (Mark Wahlberg) have been working under cover as members of a narcotics syndicate. The twist: Neither man knows that the other is an undercover agent. When their attempt to infiltrate a Mexican drug cartel and recover millions goes haywire, the men are disavowed by their superiors. Trench and Stigman must go on the run lest they wind up in jail or in a grave.

Watch on Netflix

8 'The Garfield Movie' (2024)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Mark Dindal | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham

Synopsis:

After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat, Garfield is forced to leave his perfectly pampered life in order to take part in a high-stakes heist. And an incredible outdoor adventure begins!

Watch on Netflix

7 'Trouble' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Otto Bathurst | Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Filip Berg, Amy Deasismont, Eva Melander

Synopsis:

Conny is divorced and works as a salesman at a major electronics chain and looks forward to every other week when he gets to spend time with his daughter Julia. Suddenly life is turned upside down. Conny is in the wrong place at the wrong time, becomes innocently convicted of murder, and ends up in prison. There he meets criminals Norinder and Musse who mistake Conny for being a pilot, the profession of his wife’s new successful boyfriend Tomas. Conny becomes a part of the criminals' escape plan - but he also needs to find his daughter a horse for her birthday.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Pixels' (2015)

Image via United International Pictures

Director: Chris Columbus | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan

Synopsis:

When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.

Watch on Netflix

5 'The Platform 2' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Milena Smit, Hovik Keuchkerian, Natalia Tena

Synopsis:

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

Watch on Netflix

4 'Lonely Planet' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Susannah Grant | Runtime: 1 hour 36 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers

Synopsis:

A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer's block. While there, she meets a young man -- what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.

Watch on Netflix

3 'Sing' (2024)

Image via Illumination

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Synopsis:

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

Watch on Netflix

2 'The Menendez Brothers' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Alejandro Hartmann | Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Through extensive audio interviews with Lyle and Erik, lawyers involved in the trial, journalists who covered it, jurors, family, and other informed observers, acclaimed Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar) offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know.

Watch on Netflix

1 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (2024)

Close

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

Synopsis:

When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

Watch on Netflix