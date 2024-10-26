Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

10 'Scream' (2022)

Directors: Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Berrera

Synopsis:

There's a new Ghostface in town terrorizing teens, 25 years after Woodsboro's first killing spree — and old friends must reunite to stop the slaughter.

9 'Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare' (2024)

Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

After an online friendship blossoms into true love, Kirat finds herself turning detective to uncover the truth behind her mysterious fiancé, Bobby. Inspired by the hit podcast, Sweet Bobby is the story of a fairytale romance gone horribly wrong.

8 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' (2021)

Director: Walt Becker | Runtime: 1 hour 36 minutes | Genre: Kids

Cast: Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale

Synopsis:

When Emily Elizabeth meets a magical animal rescuer who gives her a little red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant, 10-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. With her single mother away on business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle set out on an adventure that takes a bite out of the Big Apple.

7 'The Menendez Brothers' (2024)

Director: Alejandro Hartmann | Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation. Through extensive audio interviews with Lyle and Erik, lawyers involved in the trial, journalists who covered it, jurors, family, and other informed observers, acclaimed Argentinian director Alejandro Hartmann (Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?, The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar) offers new insight and a fresh perspective on a case that people only think they know.

6 'Lonely Planet' (2024)

Director: Susannah Grant | Runtime: 1 hour 36 minutes | Genre: Romance

Cast: Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, Diana Silvers

Synopsis:

A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer's retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer's block. While there, she meets a young man -- what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.

5 'Pixels' (2015)

Director: Chris Columbus | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Michelle Monaghan

Synopsis:

When aliens attack Earth in the style of old video games, the president and his childhood pals (a pack of former arcade kings) swing into action.

4 'Sing' (2024)

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes | Genre: Animation

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Synopsis:

Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. An eternal optimist, and a bit of a scoundrel, he loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Five contestants emerge: a mouse, a timid elephant, a pig, a gorilla and a punk-rock porcupine.

3 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' (2024)

Directors: Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah | Runtime: 1 hour 56 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens

Synopsis:

When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name.

2 'Unhinged' (2020)

Director: Derrick Borte | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman

Synopsis:

After a traffic dispute, a single mom must defend herself against a sadistic driver who's hellbent on turning her commute into a ride laced with terror.

