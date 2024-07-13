Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

10 'The Blind Side' (2009)

Director: John Lee Hancock | Runtime: 2 hours 8 minutes | Genre: Drama, Sports

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Tim McGraw, Quinton Aaron

Synopsis:

A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.

9 'Jigsaw' (2017)

Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie

Synopsis:

After a series of murders bearing all the markings of the Jigsaw killer, law enforcement officials find themselves chasing the ghost of a man who has been dead for over a decade, and they become embroiled in a new game that's only just begun. Is John Kramer back from the dead to remind the world to be grateful for the gift of life? Or is this a trap set by a killer with designs of his own?

8 'Shrek' (2001)

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy

Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

Synopsis:

On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.

7 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2024)

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Synopsis:

Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

6 'Trigger Warning' (2024)

Director: Mouly Surya | Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Anthony Michael Hall

Synopsis:

Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. Now the owner of the family bar, Parker reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse (Mark Webber), his hot-tempered brother Elvis (Jake Weary) and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad. Parker’s search for answers quickly goes south and she soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown. Unsure of who she can truly trust, Parker draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso). Directed by Mouly Surya, written by John Brancato & Josh Olson and Halley Gross, and produced by Erica Lee, Basil Iwanyk and Esther Hornstein, Trigger Warning also stars Kaiwi Lyman and Hari Dhillon.

5 'Minions'

Directors: Pierre Coffin, Kyle Balda | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton

Synopsis:

Evolving from single-celled yellow organisms at the dawn of time, Minions live to serve, but find themselves working for a continual series of unsuccessful masters, from T. Rex to Napoleon. Without a master to grovel for, the Minions fall into a deep depression. But one minion, Kevin, has a plan; accompanied by his pals Stuart and Bob, Kevin sets forth to find a new evil boss for his brethren to follow. Their search leads them to Scarlet Overkill, the world's first-ever super-villainess.

4 'Warcraft'

Director: Duncan Jones | Runtime: 2 hours 3 minutes | Genre: Action, Fantasy

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Paula Patton, Ben Foster

Synopsis:

Humans and orcs clash when Draenor's warriors arrive at Azeroth through a portal in this fantasy tale based on the popular video game.

3 'Paw Patrol: The Movie' (2015)

Director: Keith Chapman | Runtime: 1 hour 29 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Ron Pardo

Synopsis:

No city's too big, no bark's too small! Ryder and the fearless pups head to Adventure City after greedy Mayor Humdinger takes over and starts trouble.

2 'A Family Affair' (2024)

Director: Richard LaGravenese | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King

Synopsis:

The only thing worse than being the assistant to a high-maintenance movie star who doesn't take you seriously? Finding out he's smitten with your mom.

1 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F' (2024)

Director: Mark Molloy | Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes | Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige

Synopsis:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

