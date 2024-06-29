Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:
Editor's Note: Films with an asterisk (*) are unavailable to stream in the United States.
Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide
|
Number
|
Title
|
Hours Watched
|
10
|
*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|
7,300,000
|
9
|
Kleks Academy
|
7,800,000
|
8
|
Hit Man
|
8,600,000
|
7
|
Inheritance (2021)
|
9,500,000
|
6
|
Dracula Untold
|
10,300,000
|
5
|
*Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning
|
13,200,000
|
4
|
Ultraman: Rising
|
16,000,000
|
3
|
Inheritance (2024)
|
16,600,000
|
2
|
Under Paris
|
17,400,000
|
1
|
Trigger Warning
|
45,900,000
We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.
10 'Shrek' (2001)
Directors: Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Comedy
Cast: Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz
Synopsis:
On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.
9 'Under Paris'
Director: Xavier Gens | Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes | Genre: Thriller
Cast: Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, Léa Léviant
Synopsis:
Japan has barely recovered from the Second World War when a gigantic peril emerges off the coast of Tokyo. Koichi, a deserter traumatised by his first confrontation with Godzilla, sees this as an opportunity to redeem his conduct during the war.
8 'The LEGO Batman Movie' (2017)
Director: Chris McKay | Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Zach Galifianakis
Synopsis:
There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman (Will Arnett) wants to save the city from the Joker's (Zach Galifianakis) hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. Maybe his superhero sidekick Robin (Michael Cera) and loyal butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes) can show him a thing or two.
7 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2024)
Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black
Synopsis:
Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.
6 'Ultraman: Rising' (2024)
Director: Shannon Tindle | Runtime: 2 hours 1 minute | Genre: Animated
Cast: Christopher Sean, Gedde Watanabe, Tamlyn Tomita
Synopsis:
When Tokyo is threatened by giant monsters, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, and become a legendary hero.
5 'Fifty Shades of Grey' (2015)
Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson | Runtime: 2 hours 5 minutes | Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Jennifer Ehle
Synopsis:
When college senior Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) steps in for her sick roommate to interview prominent businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) for their campus paper, little does she realize the path her life will take. Christian, as enigmatic as he is rich and powerful, finds himself strangely drawn to Ana, and she to him. Though sexually inexperienced, Ana plunges headlong into an affair -- and learns that Christian's true sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure.
4 'Hit Man'
Director: Richard Linklater | Runtime: 1 hour 55 minutes | Genre: Comedy
Cast: Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio
Synopsis:
Professional killer Gary Johnson breaks protocol to help a desperate woman trying to flee an abusive husband and finds himself falling for her.
3 'Home' (2015)
Director: Tim Johnson | Runtime: 1 hour 34 minutes | Genre: Animated
Cast: Jim Parsons, Rihanna, Steve Martin
Synopsis:
After a hive-minded alien race called the Boov conquer the Earth, they relocate the planet's human population -- all except for a little girl named Tip (Rihanna), who's managed to hide from the aliens. When Tip meets a fugitive Boov called Oh (Jim Parsons), there's mutual distrust. However, Oh is not like his comrades; he craves friendship and fun. As their distrust fades, the pair set out together to find Tip's mother, but, unbeknown to them, the Gorg -- enemies of the Boov -- are en route.
2 'Tell Them You Love Me' (2024)
Director: Nick August-Perna | Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes | Genre: Documentary
Synopsis:
Anna Stubblefield, an esteemed professor becomes embroiled in a controversial affair with Derrick Johnson, a non-verbal man with cerebral palsy, that eventually leads to a criminal trial challenging perceptions of disability and nature of consent.