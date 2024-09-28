Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 The Garfield Movie 6,000,000 9 His Three Daughters 7,200,000 7 Boxer 7,300,000 7 Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw 9,000,000 6 Sector 36 12,700,000 5 Gifted 16,900,000 4 Into the Fire: The Lost Daughters 18,800,000 3 Officer Black Belt 28,500,000 2 Rebel Ridge 36,700,000 1 Uglies 45,600,000

We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.

'American Gangster' (2007)

Image via Universal Pictures

Director: Ridley Scott | Runtime: 2 hours 36 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Synopsis:

Harlem drug dealer Frank Lucas rises to power in corrupt 1970s New York, equalling and surpassing the notorious Mafia families with the reach of his empire. On the other side of the law, honest cop Richie Roberts dedicates himself to taking down `the most dangerous man walking the streets'. Lucas acts with impunity, smuggling heroin into the US in the coffins of American soldiers killed in Vietnam.

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Doug Liman | Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson

Synopsis:

When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Tom Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight -- and his death -- over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Emily Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens.

'Trolls Band Together' (2024)

Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Animation, Kids

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André

Synopsis:

Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.

'Officer Black Belt' (2024)

Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Kim Sung-kyun

Synopsis:

Officer Black Belt is an action film that follows Lee Jung-do, an ordinary young man talent in martial arts, as he starts his new job as a martial arts officer alongside probation officer Kim Sun-min, monitoring offenders to prevent and fight crimes.

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Image via Universal Pictures

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Synopsis:

Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

'His Three Daughters' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Runtime: 1 hour 44 minutes | Genre: Drama

Cast: Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon

Synopsis:

From writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers) comes this bittersweet and often funny story of an elderly patriarch and the three grown daughters who come to be with him in his final days. Katie (Carrie Coon) is a controlling Brooklyn mother dealing with a wayward teenage daughter; free-spirited Christina (Elizabeth Olsen) is a different kind of mom, separated from her offspring for the first time; and Rachel (Natasha Lyonne) is a sports-betting stoner who has never left her father’s apartment — much to the chagrin of her stepsisters, who share a different mother and worldview. Continuing his astute exploration of family dynamics in close-knit spaces, Jacobs follows the siblings over the course of three volatile days, as death looms, grievances erupt, and love seeps through the cracks of a fractured home.

'The Garfield Movie' (2024)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Mark Dindal | Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes | Genre: Animated, Kids

Cast: Chris Pratt, Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham

Synopsis:

After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father, a scruffy street cat, Garfield is forced to leave his perfectly pampered life in order to take part in a high-stakes heist. And an incredible outdoor adventure begins!

'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Ryan White | Runtime: 1 hour 25 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

Thirty-five years after Cathy Terkanian gave up her daughter for adoption, she receives devastating news: her daughter is missing and feared dead. With the support of an amateur detective and local authorities, Cathy begins an exhaustive ten-year mission to uncover the truth about her daughter's fate, delving deep into the shadowy realm of missing persons. This journey is chronicled in a film directed by Ryan White, produced by Jessica Hargrave, Ryan White, Charlize Theron and Matt Maher with Nile Cappello, AJ Dix and Beth Kono serving as Executive Producers.

'Rebel Ridge' (2024)

Image via Netflix

Director: Jeremy Saulnier | Runtime: 2 hours 11 minutes | Genre: Thriller

Cast: Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb

Synopsis:

Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) enters the town of Shelby Springs on a simple but urgent mission-- post bail for his cousin and save him from imminent danger. But when Terry’s life’s savings is unjustly seized by law-enforcement, he’s forced to go head to head with local police chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) and his combat-ready officers. Terry finds an unlikely ally in court clerk Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb) and the two become ensnared in a deep-rooted conspiracy within the remote township. As the stakes turn deadly, Terry must call upon his mysterious background to break the department’s hold on the community, bring justice to his own family-- and protect Summer in the process. From the acclaimed writer/director of Green Room, Blue Ruin and Hold The Dark, Rebel Ridge is a deeply human yet high-velocity thriller that explores corruption and morality in the context of bone-breaking action and ever-coiling suspense. Produced by Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino and Jeremy Saulnier, Rebel Ridge also stars David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee and James Cromwell.

