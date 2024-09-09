Ever since Netflix unveiled its “Top 10” feature, we have had a way to assess what people are watching on the streaming service. Each day, the “Top 10” feature shows the most popular films and TV shows as viewed by subscribers. But if you’re looking for a quick rundown of the Top 10 most popular movies on Netflix and a little more information on what they’re about and who’s in them, we’ve got you covered.

Netflix now shares what people watch worldwide and how many hours are spent each week on the streamer. Below, we've gathered the Top 10 most-watched films on Netflix this week and more information about each movie. Check out the current list below:

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Worldwide

Number Title Hours Watched 10 Untamed Royals 7,600,000 9 The Emoji Movie 4,200,000 7 Untold: Sign Stealer 5,200,000 7 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 5,200,000 6 Migration 7,200,000 5 Kalki 2898 AD 7,500,000 4 Tòkunbọ̀ 9,900,000 3 Incoming 25,600,000 2 The Deliverance 27,300,000 1 The Union 30,600,000

We've broken down the Top 10 films on Netflix in the United States in the list below.

10 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (2023)

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic | Runtime: 1 hour 32 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black

Synopsis:

Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle.

9 'Logan Lucky' (2017)

Director: Steven Soderbergh | Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes | Genre: Comedy, Crime

Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig

Synopsis:

West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan teams up with his one-armed brother Clyde and sister Mellie to steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Jimmy also recruits demolition expert Joe Bang to help them break into the track's underground system. Complications arise when a mix-up forces the crew to pull off the heist during a popular NASCAR race, while also trying to dodge a relentless FBI agent.

8 'Trolls Band Together' (2024)

Director: Walt Dohrn | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Animation, Kids

Cast: Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Eric André

Synopsis:

Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.

7 'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Director: Tony Leondis | Runtime: 1 hour 26 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris

Synopsis:

Hidden inside a smartphone, the bustling city of Textopolis is home to all emojis. Each emoji has only one facial expression, except for Gene, an exuberant emoji with multiple expressions. Determined to become "normal" like the other emojis, Gene enlists the help of his best friend Hi-5 and a notorious code breaker called Jailbreak. During their travels through the other apps, the three emojis discover a great danger that could threaten their phone's very existence.

6 'Untold: The Murder of Air McNair' (2024)

Runtime: 58 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

On July 4, 2009, former NFL MVP quarterback Steve “Air” McNair and 20-year-old Sahel “Jenny” Kazemi were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a downtown Nashville apartment. The discovery shocked the community and pierced the hearts of McNair’s many fans. UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair takes viewers through the pivotal moments of the investigation while also charting McNair’s rise to stardom across 13 seasons in the NFL, including his team’s stunning run to the 2000 Super Bowl after relocating to Nashville to become the Tennessee Titans. Through gripping game day footage and emotional interviews with teammates, coaches, and friends, the film captures the excitement of that season — and McNair’s career at large — while also examining the factors that led to his and Kazemi’s tragic deaths.

5 'Untold: Sign Stealer' (2024)

Runtime: 1 hour 27 minutes | Genre: Documentary

Synopsis:

In an exclusive interview, Connor Stalions sits down to tell his side of the story for the first time since the alleged Michigan sign-stealing scandal rocked college football in October 2023. Stalions, who developed a database of thousands of signals, put his so-called “signal-deciphering” skills to use while working as an analyst for Michigan. As football fanatics and online sleuths noticed his constant presence on the sidelines as the Wolverines racked up win after win, a growing chorus called foul play — despite sign stealing being completely legal under NCAA rules. Though Stalions resigned from the team after they surged to an 8-0 start, the media scrutiny only intensified from there. Eventually the Big Ten Conference suspended then-head coach Jim Harbaugh for the final games of the season, Michigan fired a top athletic booster, and the NCAA opened an official investigation into the alleged scheme. Diving into this recent saga, UNTOLD: Sign Stealer drives home key questions: was Stalions simply the best to ever do it, or a cheater? Should the Wolverine’s 2024 National Championship have an asterisk next to it? And how trustworthy are the institutions that govern American collegiate sports?

4 'The Union' (2024)

Director: Julian Farino | Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes | Genre: Action

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry, J.K. Simmons

Synopsis:

Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.

3 'Migration' (2023)

Directors: Benjamin Renner, Guylo Homsy | Runtime: 1 hour 22 minutes | Genre: Animated

Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Caspar Jennings

Synopsis:

A family of ducks decides to leave the safety of a New England pond for an adventurous trip to Jamaica. However, their well-laid plans quickly go awry when they get lost and wind up in New York City. The experience soon inspires them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends, and accomplish more than they ever thought possible.

2 'Incoming' (2024)

Directors: Dave Chernin, John Chernin | Runtime: 1 hour 31 minutes | Genre: Comedy

Cast: Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, Raphael Alejandro

Synopsis:

Four freshmen in high school get ready for their first school party, they're preparing themselves for something unfamiliar and terrifying.

1 'The Deliverance' (2024)

Director: Lee Daniels | Runtime: 1 hour 52 minutes | Genre: Horror

Cast: Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo'Nique

Synopsis:

Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, moves her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story, THE DELIVERANCE is directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mo’Nique in a genre-defying take on darkness, possession, and finding a higher power.

